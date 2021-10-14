Pay rises for public servants ‘will cost €600m’, report says

Pay increases for public servants will cost around €600 million next year, according to a Government document.

A Budget 2022 expenditure report details the financial impact of the public service pay agreement, ‘Building Momentum’.

It says the deal is a two-year agreement, “with approximately €0.6bn of this cost arising in 2022”.

The main features of the deal include the further reversal of previous pay cuts imposed during the last financial crisis. This is due to higher earners by July 2022.

In addition, public servants in certain sectors – still to be decided – will get the equivalent of a 1pc across-the-board pay rise on February 1. There will also be a 1pc pay rise, or €500, whichever is greater, for all public servants on October 1 next year.

The Government has also set aside €150m to implement recommendations on extra working hours due to be issued by an independent body. This body is assessing whether public servants should continue working the extra hours that were rolled out under a previous agreement.

Read More

The Exchequer pay bill is set to rise by €800m next year compared to last year, according to a Parliamentary Budget Office preliminary review of the budget.

It is estimated to increase from €21bn to €21.8bn, a hike of almost 4pc, while the pensions bill is expected to increase by €186m from €3.5bn to €3.7bn.

According to the review, public sector pay costs will be driven not just by increases in staffing, but the most recent pay agreement.

“Public sector pay forms a significant proportion of Exchequer spending and, as such, increasing public sector numbers represents a long-term spending commitment,” it said.

The review says there will be significant increases in hiring in education and the gardaí. This includes 350 primary teachers, 1,165 special needs assistants, 980 special education teachers, 800 trainee gardaí and 400 civilian staff.

However, it said these are relatively small increases in the context of the size of the public sector.