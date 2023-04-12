Pay rise for teachers, an end to ‘unpaid work’ and equal pensions to dominate wage talks

A pay rise for secondary teachers to counter living costs, an end to “unpaid work” and equal pensions will be sought at talks on a new public sector pay deal.

Kieran Christie, general secretary of the ASTI, told delegates at the union’s annual convention in Wexford today that its leaders “will do all in our power” to advance these objectives.

He said negotiations on a new deal to follow Building Momentum will start in the coming months.

Unions for the country’s 340,000 public servants have already negotiated an extra 6.5pc pay rise due to inflation. The revamped deal will expire at the end of this year and talks on a new one are expected this summer.

“The rapid growth of inflation over the past period of time has substantially undermined the living standards of all workers, including teachers,” he said.

He said it is not clear, but there is some expectation that discussions on a new agreement, to follow on from Building Momentum, will commence in the coming months.

“Let me be clear about three key ASTI objectives that will be pursued in such talks,” said Mr Christie.

“A pay rise for all teachers to counter the increasing costs of living within our country.

“We want an end of unpaid work currently done under Croke Park and Haddington Road Agreements and we want maintenance of pension parity with serving teachers for our retired members.”

Mr Christie said a sectoral bargaining fund was set up under the deal that equalled a 1pc pay rise.

He said there is “outstanding business” as not all of the fund has been spent, and talks are underway on a potential once off payment to teachers.

Mr Christie said some of the fund was used to settle a claim for payment of qualification allowances for those who joined since 2010.

In addition, a revised salary scale for new entrants was increased.

He said members will agree with the TUI to pay a third of a percentage increase to all second level teachers backdated to February last year.

Otherwise, they will seek to have the restoration of incremental dates for ASTI members who had their points on the scale adjusted.

Mr Christie said the TUI had pushed initially to explore the prospect of uniting the two unions to form a stronger larger union and scoping discussing are underway.

Meanwhile, he accused the board of management of Presentation College in Athenry of being a “disgrace”.

He claimed they have refused to release ASTI member Niall Duddy from his teaching duties to attend meetings relating to his role on the Teaching Council.

He said Mr Duddy is an elected member from the voluntary secondary schools sector, representing over 8,000 teachers across Connaught, Munster and Ulster. He said the situation is having a debilitating effect on the work of the council.

Delegates rose from their seats and applauded Mr Duddy at the conference.

Mr Christie said the union has a “unique opportunity” to engage with state bodies to highlight bullying and harassment of teachers by students using online platforms.

He said the union has received legal advice and a sub-committee is working on advice for members.