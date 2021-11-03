Pay rise demands predicted as prices soar and recruitment pressure builds

A surge in demand for pay rises is expected in some sectors as recruitment pressures build and the cost of living soars.

There are fewer people out of work as government restrictions have eased significantly, making it more difficult for some employers to find staff.

New figures today show the unemployment rate, which includes people on the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), fell to 7.9pc last month, down from 8.9pc in September.

It has more than halved since the same time last year, when it stood at 20.3pc in October 2020.

Economist at jobs website Indeed, Jack Kennedy, said the downward unemployment trajectory may drive wage pressure.

He said the standard unemployment rate (which does not include PUP claimants) was stable at 5.2pc last month, with the economy maintaining a robust recovery as lockdown measures ease.

“As the level of PUP supports are eased on a phased basis, the strength of demand for labour bodes well for those looking to return to work,” he said.

He said job postings on Indeed Ireland are 46pc ahead of their pre-pandemic levels, showing there is a clear demand from employers for workers.

“The tightening of the labour market in recent months has also been accompanied by upward wage pressure, with the Central Statistics Office reporting a 3.9pc increase in labour costs in its most recent quarterly update,” he said.

He said workers who are facing rising energy prices and other cost inflation may use the demand for their services to push for further wage increases.

“Recently published Central Bank of Ireland and Indeed research has found that in sectors like construction and software development labour supply is not keeping pace with demand, putting upward pressure on wages,” Mr Kennedy said.

He said the Central Bank is forecasting a 4.8pc increase in compensation per employee next year.

Meanwhile, today’s unemployment figures show 8.1pc of men and 7.6pc of women were unemployed, when PUP claimants are included.

The unemployment rate was 11.1pc for those between 15 and 24 and 7.4pc among the over-25s last month.

Meanwhile, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions has called for official figures to show whether people who recently lost their entitlement to the lowest €203 weekly rate of PUP have moved to jobseeker payments.

Social policy officer Laura Bambrick said last week 32,000 people received their final PUP payment as they were no longer eligible. This was part of a government plan to phase out the payment.

“The department has been publishing weekly figures since April last year on the number of recipients coming on and going off the payments,” she said. “In the last two weeks, we haven’t been getting those figures. We don’t know what industries these 32,000 people previously worked in, and more importantly, we don’t know where they have gone.”