Tuesday 16 July 2019

Paw Patrol: Garda carries injured dog 1km to safety after cliff fall

(Photo: An Garda Siochana)
Niamh Lynch

Gardai in Ardmore, Co. Waterford had an unusual call-out last night after they rescued a dog with a broken paw.

Gardai were called to cliffs near the seaside village after three walkers found the injured pet and raised the alarm.

Garda O’Callaghan carried Bailey for about one kilometre before he was transferred to the local vet.

The crew say that Bailey is now on the mend and is back at home with his family.

