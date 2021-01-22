Pause in health worker vaccine plan criticised as infections soar

THE HSE is under fire over plans to pause new vaccinations for healthcare workers following a 50pc hike in infection rates since Christmas.

Siptu said there have been almost 7,000 positive Covid-19 cases among health workers in the past two weeks.

It criticised plans to halt first-dose jabs for workers across the health service until early next month.

The union's health divisional organiser, Kevin Figgis, said there had been a sharp increase of more than 50pc in infection rates since Christmas and 20,000 cases since the pandemic began last March.

“This planned vaccination pause could not come at a worse time for health workers,” he said.

“Over the last number of days, there is a heightened anxiety and frustration among our members who have been reading media reports about alleged deviations from the HSE sequencing programme.”

He said the programme was meant to underpin the safe and responsible distribution of the vaccine and we all need to have complete confidence in it.

The union official said figures published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today illustrate the need for health workers to be vaccinated as a matter of urgency.

He said infection rates among healthcare workers have continued to climb with 6,834 workers infected over the last two weeks.

Mr Figgis said a study on antibody evidence of infection among healthcare workers showed health care assistants are the health worker group at greatest risk of contracting Covid-19.

“The Government must now take immediate action to protect our frontline health workers by doing all they can to rapidly increase the supply of vaccinations coming into the country,” he said.

“They must also be upfront with people about the importance of sticking to the sequencing programme while protecting our most vulnerable and giving confidence to all those on the front line of our health service that their dose is on the way.”

Independent.ie has contacted the HSE for comment.

