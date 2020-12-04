| 2.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Paul Williams patrols ‘cocaine highway’ aboard Ireland’s maritime surveillance units

Paul Williams accompanied a patrol with the crew of a Casa 235 as they search the ‘cocaine highway’ above some of the world’s stormiest seas on the planet. Photos by David Conachy

Paul Williams on board with the Irish Air Corps Expand

Close

Paul Williams on board with the Irish Air Corps

Paul Williams on board with the Irish Air Corps

Paul Williams on board with the Irish Air Corps

Paul Williams Email

The Casa 235 thrums as the pilots throttle up its powerful twin engines as it readies to take off from Baldonnel military airbase for another mission.

The maritime surveillance aircraft, one of the pair that comprise the Air Corps’ 101 Squadron, is about to begin a defence and security patrol in support of the Naval Service.

The two branches of the Defence Forces have responsibility for policing the vast 132,000 square nautical miles of Ireland’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Privacy