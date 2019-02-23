News Irish News

Saturday 23 February 2019

Paul Williams: 'How Regency hit sparked the gang feud without end'

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch
Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch
Paul Williams

Paul Williams

When Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch hatched the most audacious criminal escapade of his three decade-long career he should have devoted a little more time to pondering the consequences of his impending spectacular.

Gardaí and villains alike have always begrudgingly acknowledged the shrewd, enigmatic gangster's skills as a criminal mastermind - the modus operandi of his armed heists involved total secrecy and military-style planning. Every stage of the robbery would be timed down to the second; nothing was ever left to chance.

Hutch ran a tight, loyal team of criminals he had grown up with in Dublin's north inner-city, who trusted each other with their lives and accepted his judgment as inviolable.