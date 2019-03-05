Paul Williams: Brexit cannot be an excuse for terrorist thugs to make comeback

The discovery in London of three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) contained in packages which were apparently posted from Dublin is, needless to say, a worrying development but it raises a number of important questions.

The fact that the Met’s counter-terrorism unit are being assisted by gardaí immediately points the finger of suspicion towards dissident Republicans. People may speculate that they are trying to remind us that they haven’t gone away.

Of course dissidents could easily be the senders of these devices which, we are told, were capable of igniting a small fire. Perhaps the timing was deliberately intended to coincide with the already tense countdown to Brexit.

The disparate rabbles of thugs and criminals who gather beneath the flag of dissident Republicanism are well capable of doing something like this to drive a wedge between Britain and Ireland.

But in the Machiavellian world of international spookery and conspiracy theories, it would be wiser to heed Scotland Yard’s statement that it was keeping an open mind and wait to see the outcome of this investigation before passing judgment.

These mail bombs could just as easily have been the work of another organisation or entity intent on creating a connection with Republican terrorism for the purposes of inciting panic in these angst-ridden days.

A British Transport Police vehicle at Waterloo Railway Station, London, after three small improvised explosive devices were found. Photo credit should read: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Was it intended to crank up anti-Irish fever in the UK and perhaps reinforce the perceived need, amongst some in that country, that a hard border should be erected with the rest of Europe, especially along its only land border with the Republic?

Or indeed, this might just turn out to be the work of an attention-seeking crank.

But whatever of the three scenarios or conspiracies you believe, the sender has succeeded in their goal - they created extensive disruption and got maximum publicity.

What we know so far is that the three small incendiary devices were found at three London transport hubs: in the post room at Waterloo station, City Aviation House at City airport and the Compass Centre in Hounslow, on the grounds of Heathrow Airport.

In each case the device was contained in A4-sized white postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags and were found to be capable of igniting a small fire when opened. One of the devices did ignite but there were no casualties and the others were made safe by bomb squad officers.

It was confirmed that at least two of the packages had Republic of Ireland stamps, and originated here.

The fact that two of the devices are still intact will mean that they should contain plenty of forensic evidence no matter how careful the bomb mailer might have been.

The device will be examined by members of the Irish Army bomb squad to establish if it conforms to distinctive design templates used by the various dissident gangs.

The Garda Special Detective Unit and the Crime and Security section of Garda HQ, who have riddled the dissident groups with informants, will not take long to establish if any of them are responsible for these devices.

In the meantime the security services on both sides of the Border are continuing to step up their counter-terrorism activities to prevent Republicans using Brexit to re-ignite the troubles in the North.

A new Armed Support Unit is being established for deployment to Cavan to bolster the other two units already based in Dundalk and Donegal and extra SDU officers have also been deployed.

Garda management, who have denied that a Brexit security contingency plan suggested that 600 additional officers were required to police a new border, are also sending up to 100 probationer gardai to the border divisions.

Close observers of the rise in criminal activity along the border since the beginning of the Peace Process will greet that news with the question: why wasn’t it done sooner?

No matter what economic outcome Brexit imposes on us over the next few months one thing is sure: we can not allow the thugs in the balaclavas to make a comeback.

