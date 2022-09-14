Paul Murphy ‘kicked by right-wing activist’ outside Leinster House

TD Paul Murphy has said he was swarmed and assaulted by right-wing thugs as he was leaving Leinster House today.

The Solidarity/People Before Profit TD said the assault happened as he was leaving the building to join a protest against defective apartments outside when he was swarmed by a group of people who started shouting abuse at him.

One protester kicked him, he said.

“I went out to join protesters in front of the Dáil today who are campaigning for redress for apartment defects,” he wrote on Twitter this afternoon.

“I was surrounded by a crowd of far-right activists shouting in my face and with one kicking me.

“They consciously disrupted protests for children with additional needs, for rights for PhD students, for redress and for rights for security officers.

“They have also threatened to disrupt the @COLCIreland protest on 24 September. We won't be intimidated,” he said, referring to a protest over the cost of living crisis which is planned for later this month.

Mr Murphy was not immediately available for comment this evening.

However he told one media outlet that he is “absolutely fine, I’m not intimidated by them in the slightest”.

He added that he likely will not report the incident to gardaí “as I don’t want to give them (activists) oxygen”.



