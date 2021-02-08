Normal People actor Paul Mescal has been criticised for a “spectacular error of judgment” after footage was posted of him training in an Australian gym with links to crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

Over the weekend boxing company MTK, which was founded by Kinahan, posted a video on Twitter of Mescal training at its Sydney gym where Covid-19 restrictions have been eased in recent weeks.

The footage was posted in the same week that MTK Global was the subject of a BBC Panorama investigation over its links to organised crime.

In the clip the actor is seen taking a number of punches to the body while wearing a body protector.

In its Twitter post, MTK Global said: “Great to see @NormalPeople legend @mescal_paul celebrate his 25th birthday with the team at MTK Sydney. | @bondiboxingclub”.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond, who has been outspoken about Daniel Kinahan’s involvement in boxing, said people must be aware of who the sports company is connected with.

“This is a spectacular error of judgment from Mr Mescal or more likely his own management and PR team,” he told the Irish Independent.

“Daniel Kinahan’s ties to MTK still remain a hot topic, despite their assertions. The world must be aware that MTK and anyone involved with Daniel Kinahan is toxic.

“It’s a disappointment but I have no doubt Mr Mescal will acknowledge this error of judgment or his ignorance of what and who lives behind MTK.”

A spokesperson for Paul Mescal has been contacted for comment. The Kildare native is currently filming in New South Wales.

Since being founded in 2012 MTK has opened gyms all over the world, and in 2019 it announced a “strategic partnership” with Bondi Boxing Club in Sydney.

At the time MTK described the partnership as a “powerful opportunity” for the company to significantly expand its operation in Australia.

Last Monday a Panorama investigation was aired by the BBC looking at Daniel Kinahan and his ties to the boxing world.

It focused on his involvement with MTK, which has said he still advises some of its boxers despite previously attempting to distance the company from him.

Lawyers for MTK Global said Kinahan had never owned, controlled or been an employee of MTK Global and he has no links to criminality.

He has previously been named in the Irish High Court as directing the day-to-day operations of the Kinahan organised crime gang.