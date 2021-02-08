| 1.7°C Dublin

Paul Mescal made ‘spectacular error of judgment’ by training at Sydney gym linked to crime boss Kinahan, says TD

Normal People actor Paul Mescal at the MTK gym in Sydney last week Expand

Normal People actor Paul Mescal at the MTK gym in Sydney last week

Robin Schiller

Normal People actor Paul Mescal has been criticised for a “spectacular error of judgment” after footage was posted of him training in an Australian gym with links to crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

Over the weekend boxing company MTK, which was founded by Kinahan, posted a video on Twitter of Mescal training at its Sydney gym where Covid-19 restrictions have been eased in recent weeks.

The footage was posted in the same week that MTK Global was the subject of a BBC Panorama investigation over its links to organised crime.

Privacy