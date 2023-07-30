Paul Mescal, Dara Ó Briain, Adrian Dunbar and Patrick Kielty join All-Ireland Final coverage in BBC first

The BBC brought the Irish stars out in force for the British broadcaster’s first ever live showing of an All-Ireland Football Final.

A wealth of Irish celebrities including actor Paul Mescal, incoming Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty, Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar and comedian Dara Ó Briain offered their thoughts pre-match and at half-time and full-time.

It was the first time a network BBC channel had ever shown an All-Ireland final, with viewers across the UK able to tune in to the action from Croke on BBC 2.

Gladiator 2 star Mescal, who played at minor and under-21 level for Kildare and local club Maynooth, gave up football when he decided to pursue acting full-time.

GAA shorts made waves internationally as a must-have fashion item in 2020 when Mescal played Connell in Normal People.

However, he said he broke his jaw playing football just before starting his final year of drama school.

"The world of Gaelic football and acting don’t seem to match up very well,” he said.

Mescal told the BBC that GAA was the “defining factor of my childhood and teenage years".

“I’ve marked Con O’Callaghan and [Ryan] Basquel and Cormac Costello. They are fantastic footballers, but it’s very difficult to mark,” he said.

The actor sported a beard, possibly grown for his role in the mammoth Hollywood movie. Filming had recently been on hold due to an actors’ strike in the US.

The All-Ireland final screening is an important move for the sport. The broadcast and the presence of A-list Irish stars, such as Mescal, could really boost the game’s popularity in the UK.

Dunbar highlighted the work done by his local club Enniskillen Gaels at grassroots level and praised the work done by the GAA as an amateur-run organisation.

"This is the Irish Super Bowl,” declared Down man Patrick Kielty.

Earlier on, Mescal had made it clear he did not want the Dubs to win. He told the BBC: “I’m a Kildare man, I can never vouch for the Dubs. My head is saying the Dubs by a point [to win] - but my heart is saying Kerry by a point, so I’m going to go with Kerry by a point.”

Luckily for Dublin, Mescal didn’t have any say on their impressive win.

Mescal seemed less than pleased with the full-time result. “Some of those Dublin footballers have nine All-Ireland medals. They should give them away to someone else!”

Dunbar said his brother-in-law, who is from Ballybunion, would be disappointed with Kerry’s defeat but they’d be joining each other for a few post-match pints.

Kielty used his time at the end of the broadcast to mention the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike for better pay and conditions for actors, saying Mescal and Dunbar wouldn’t have been available if not for the protest.

Ó Briain admitted he is “a bit snobby about the hurling” but conceded that today’s football matched the stick and ball game and said it was a great spectacle for anyone taking in their first game of football.

Coverage was presented by long-time BBC sport broadcaster and Athenry native Sarah Mulkerrins. Punditry was provided by legendary Louth and former Tyrone manager Mickey Harte, former Donegal captain Michael Murphy and Oisín McConville, 2002 All-Ireland winner with Armagh.