Paul Hyde resigns post as deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála amid conflict of interest inquiry

Paul Hyde, the deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála, has resigned his post, after originally stepping aside while an inquiry into conflict of interest claims was conducted.

Mr Hyde tendered his resignation to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien on Friday afternoon amid a number of inquiries into decisions he made as the second most senior board member of the State planning appeals body.

The move comes after the Planning Board initiated an internal review of cases, and the Housing Minister appointed a senior barrister in May to investigate whether there was a potential conflict of interest regarding several planning decisions in which Mr Hyde was involved.

Mr Hyde temporarily stepped back from his role as separate probes into his decisions continued.

Mr Hyde, who had been in the role since 2019, has denied all allegations made against him of potential conflicts of interest, describing them as unfounded.

Minister Darragh O’Brien appointed Remy Farrell SC to compile out a report on the matters concerned.

The report focused on three planning decisions relating to a proposed strategic housing development at Distillery Quarter, North City Link Road, Blackpool, Co. Cork; a proposed development at Gilford Park, Sandymount, Dublin; and a proposed development at Castlelake, Terrysland, Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork.

The report that was due to be published at the end of June but has been extended by a month, is to provide an opinion on whether Mr Hyde correctly disclosed to the board all relevant interests.

Mr Farrell will also give his opinion on whether Mr Hyde complied with the board’s code of business conduct for board members and employees.

An Bord Pleanála issued a statement at the time confirming that Mr Hyde agreed with the chairperson of the board “to absent himself from his duties as Deputy Chairperson for the time being, on a strictly without prejudice basis”.

An Bord Pleanála said it will fully cooperate as required with the process announced by the Minister and that its board is also reviewing the incident itself.

“An Bórd Pleanála is also seeking legal advice in respect of certain issues arising from these matters,” the statement read.

Mr Hyde was appointed to the board in 2014 by then Environment Minister Phil Hogan. His current term was due to expire in 2024.