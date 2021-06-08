Paul Givan profile: DUP First Minister appointment will sit uneasy with some but he has the ability

Paul Givan as First Minister will sit uncomfortably with many nationalists.

The last time he was in the Executive, it ended in controversy. His decision two days before Christmas to cut the £55,000 Liofa bursary scheme, which sent disadvantaged children to the Gaeltacht, saw him portrayed as a DUP Scrooge.

In the midst of the cash-for-ash scandal, it was branded by Sinn Fein as “the straw that broke the camel’s back” and led to the collapse of power-sharing in 2017. And yet, there is another Paul Givan.

A year earlier as Communities Minister, he’d visited St Patrick’s GAC in Lisburn to deliver a £50,000 grant.

He did so with considerable style. Off came the jacket as he took to the pitch and let the kids teach him how to play Gaelic football. The groundbreaking images he casually tweeted were greeted with enthusiasm by nationalists who also admired how quickly he’d picked up new skills.

Beautiful day to have a go at Gaelic football with @StPatricksGAC in Lisburn. Thanks for the invite & teaching me how to play! pic.twitter.com/WZQhwf6wOm — Paul Givan (@paulgivan) November 24, 2016

“Well done minister, shaping up well,” responded Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness. “Genuinely nice to see and a bonus – not done with bluster and self-aggrandisement. Fair play, Paul,” said the SDLP’s Claire Hanna.

There were jokes about potential club offers.

So while Mervyn Storey ay have been the overwhelming choice of Sinn Fein and SDLP MLAs for First Minister, it’s too early to predict that it will be all downhill with Givan at the helm.

“He has it in him to make this work,” says one non-DUP Executive source.

Articulate, abrasive, on top of the detail are descriptions you’ll hear of Givan in Stormont corridors. Nobody doubts his talent. In the chamber, he’s one of the best speakers.

At 39, he is Northern Ireland’s youngest First Minister. He became a councillor at 23 and an MLA at 28. He has considerable experience across a range of departments.

As well as being Communities Minister, he was Edwin Poots’ special adviser at the Department of Culture, Arts and Leisure, and later the Department of the Environment. He’s an operator who knows his way around the Stormont system.

On social issues, he’s one of the DUP’s most ideologically driven MLAs. His staunch opposition to equal marriage and abortion have understandably made him the bete noire of liberals and progressives. His abortion bill is trying to roll back progress on liberalisation of the law here.

A Free Presbyterian, he has openly said that his faith determines his politics: “When I walk into Stormont, I don’t leave my values at the door. My religious beliefs seek to influence every aspect of my life from trying to be a good dad, husband, citizen, and politician.”

Paul Jonathan Givan – the second eldest of five children - was born in Lisburn in 1981, the year of the H-Block hunger-strike. His prison officer father Alan was worked in the jail when the 10 republican prisoners died; his mother Elizabeth was a secretary.

Givan’s grandfather Herbie, a founding DUP member, had a massive influence on him growing up. As a child he spent most weekends on his farm in Killyman, near Dungannon. His grandfather would rail against the Anglo-Irish Agreement, and delighted in Margaret Thatcher’s removal as Tory leader.

Although a Baptist teetotaller, hardline unionist and Orangeman, Herbie wasn’t averse to dealings across the political divide. Givan has recalled a prominent local republican visiting the farm with poitin. His grandfather, who was plagued with muscle pain, would then proceed to rub alcohol into his aching limbs.

Givan joined the DUP aged 16, after listening to the Rev Ian Paisley deliver a rousing address in Kilkeel during the party’s 1998 anti-Good Friday Agreement campaign.

“Dr Paisley emotionally captured me into the party through his speech. Peter Robinson and Nigel Dodds intellectually captured me,” he said in a 2018 Belfast Telegraph interview.

The irony now is that he was part of a coup which toppled Dodds, and Robinson seems far from impressed with the new order. Givan began working part-time in Poots’ constituency and Stormont offices when he was 18 - the bond between the two men is described as “unshakeable”.

Givan met his wife Emma in Lisburn town centre, aged 16, on the day they both got their GCSE results. They married seven years later. He proposed outside Buckingham Palace with Chinese tourists taking photographs of him on bended knee.

Emma, a dietician and the grand-daughter of an Ulster Unionist councillor, isn’t overly political. After he was elected to council, she warned him that should “be enough” for him in politics and, at times, has told him he should “get a normal job”.

Paul Givan and his family

Whatsapp Paul Givan and his family

They have three daughters: Annie (13), Hollie (12) and Maisie (8). Givan has told friends that an overwhelmingly female household means “when things are put to a vote, it’s the one election I regularly lose”.

They are an active sporty family who regularly go hiking in the Mournes where in the summer Givan helps run a youth camp. The girls play hockey and join their father on weekends up the Antrim Coast “jumping into the sea for a bit of bodyboarding”. He has said that the “craziest thing” he has done is climb Sydney Harbour Bridge with Emma when they were on a six-week trip to Australia.

Givan runs and is also a keen soccer player who massively missed five-a-side during lockdown. He goes to the gym several times a week, joining an online one when Covid restrictions were in place.

He was known to sing Christian hymns to his daughters at bedtime when they were younger. He loves music – bluegrass, country-and-western, and traditional Irish (particularly the Uilleann pipes). He is a big fan of Nathan Carter and Toomebridge musician Fiddler Adam.

Givan “zones out” at night by watching action movies. Anything involving the military, conspiracies, or undercover CIA or MI5 is a hit. A lifelong Manchester United supporter, he worships George Best as did his father. He devoured Sir Alex Ferguson’s autobiography.

Friends report that Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Leadership’ - an account of the Republican’s time as New York Mayor, including after 9/11 – is also a firm favourite of the DUP man’s. In an interview with the Evangelical Alliance in 2017, Givan was asked to sum up Donald Trump in three words. “Charismatic, opinionated, strong,” he said.

As a prison officer, his father was a target for the IRA. He was phoned at work to say his wife had gone into labour with Givan’s older brother. When he went home to change out of his uniform before heading to the hospital, he opened a letter. Signed ‘P O’Neill’, it contained a hoax device.

Another colleague wasn’t so lucky that day. The letter he opened exploded leaving him with significant facial injuries.

Givan has recalled his shock as a child at finding his father’s personal protection weapon in his parents’ bedroom. Another family member, also a prison officer, survived after being shot by the IRA in the 1970s. Givan’s father is a DUP councillor, and former Lisburn Mayor.

In the Assembly, the First Minister-designate is one of a trio of MLAs - along with Paul Frew and Jonny Buckley – who are very close to Poots. Apart from the DUP leader, Givan’s best friends in Stormont are Christopher Stalford – they met at a schools’ debating competition when they were 15 and later joined the Young Democrats together – and Harry Harvey with whom he shares a love of classic cars.

Givan has said that the politician he most admires outside his own party is the SDLP’s Nichola Mallon. When he was Communities Minister, she was the MLA most regularly raising constituency issues with him. He was impressed with her “work rate and tenacity”.

Michelle O’Neill was Health Minister in the 2016-17 Executive in which Givan served. Those who sat around the table recall “no cross words” between them. “It was very professional, very business-like,” one said.

Givan has a Business Studies degree from Ulster University and is a former public affairs manager for the Federation of Small Businesses. The First Minister-designate has a Twitter account, but spends very little time on social media.

He has reported that he has been trolled by those who oppose his views on gay marriage, some of whom have said “they’d love to see me dead with my genitals cut off and rammed down my throat”.

As Communities Minister, he hit the headlines in July 2016 when he lit a bonfire in Co Tyrone. He defended doing so saying it wasn’t a controversial pyre and had “no effigies, tricolours or election posters on it”.

Celebrating the 11th night with Annahoe Orange District. Got to wear my late Granda's collarette Annahoe LOL 336🇬🇧🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/8JF4KAO8dz — Paul Givan (@paulgivan) July 11, 2016

In 2014, sex worker Laura Lee lodged a complaint about Givan, claiming he had interrogated her in a hostile manner when she was giving evidence at a Justice Committee hearing on DUP legislation which made it an offence to pay for sex. The Standards Commissioner found that he had done nothing wrong and that witnesses should expect to be cross-examined.

At the time of the Liofa controversy, Gerry Adams branded it an “ignorant decision taken by an ignoramus”. Brushing Adams’ insult aside, Givan said it was progress from a man who had previously talked of equality as a Trojan horse to “break these (unionist) b*****ds”.

The First Minister-designate’s relationship with Sinn Fein will be well worth the watching, and could be key to how both parties perform in the next Assembly election.