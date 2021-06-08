| 17.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Paul Givan profile: DUP First Minister appointment will sit uneasy with some but he has the ability

Paul Givan, when Communities Minister played Gaelic at St Patrick's GAC. Expand
Paul Givan and his family Expand
Paul Givan and his family. Expand

Close

Paul Givan, when Communities Minister played Gaelic at St Patrick's GAC.

Paul Givan, when Communities Minister played Gaelic at St Patrick's GAC.

Paul Givan and his family

Paul Givan and his family

Paul Givan and his family.

Paul Givan and his family.

/

Paul Givan, when Communities Minister played Gaelic at St Patrick's GAC.

Suzanne Breen

Paul Givan as First Minister will sit uncomfortably with many nationalists.

The last time he was in the Executive, it ended in controversy. His decision two days before Christmas to cut the £55,000 Liofa bursary scheme, which sent disadvantaged children to the Gaeltacht, saw him portrayed as a DUP Scrooge.

In the midst of the cash-for-ash scandal, it was branded by Sinn Fein as “the straw that broke the camel’s back” and led to the collapse of power-sharing in 2017. And yet, there is another Paul Givan.

Most Watched

Privacy