Paul Doyle (Kerry)

August 10, 2021 is a day the Doyle family from Killorglin will never forget. It is the day their dad, Paul was rushed to University Hospital Kerry after his battle with Covid took a turn for the worse.

That was the last day the family saw him conscious as he fell into a coma and lost his battle with the deadly virus on September 22.

The family never expected him not to come home. He was just 49 years of age and left behind four devasted daughters and son, his much-loved wife, his adored grandchild and his brothers and sisters.

Daughter Rebecca said: “He has four daughters that he will never bring up the aisle and he will never teach his only son how to shave. He will never be able to bring his football loving granddaughter to see a Wolverhampton game. He won't have a big party for his 50th in April or see his daughter on her communion day in May.”

Paul loved history and the memories his family now have of him are days out on Sundays to visit ruins associated with historic moments.

The family also recall his love of music, fashion, Kerry football, his sense of fashion and his ‘Dad’ jokes.

“He was at his happiest when we are all together with him having a good time singing along horrifically to 80s songs.”

The family bought him a commemorative Kerry jersey while in hospital hoping one day, he would wear it. Instead, it was placed on his coffin as they said goodbye to him.