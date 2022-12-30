Patrick Rogers: mourners gather in Co Tyrone for funeral of father of four killed in crash

Family and Friends of Patrick Rogers during his funeral at St Joseph and St Malachy’s, Drummullan on Friday.

Mourners have gathered in Co Tyrone on Friday as the funeral takes place for St Stephen’s Day crash victim Patrick Rogers.

Requiem Mass for the Cookstown man took place at noon, the first funeral following two separate crashes which claimed the lives of four people on that day.

Family and friends gathered at St Joseph and St Malachy’s Church, Drumullan for the 26-year-old’s service.

Expand Close The funeral of Patrick Rogers. Picture: Pacemaker / Facebook

The father-of-four and his mother-in-law Mary Duffy (52), from Dungannon, were killed following a crash at around 3.30pm on Monday on the Dungannon Road near Cookstown.

Expand Close Patrick Rogers and Mary Duffy who died in the Cookstown crash / Facebook

Mr Rogers’ wife Shannon and their four children were also in the vehicle at the time of the accident and received hospital treatment for their injuries.

Expand Close The funeral of Patrick Rogers. Picture: Pacemaker / Facebook

A death notice for Mr Rogers said he was “loving husband to Shannon, loving father to Alannah, Eimear, Dylan and Eli. Cherished son of Noel and Geraldine.”