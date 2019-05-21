Patrick Quirke to appeal conviction for murder of Bobby Ryan

Farmer Patrick Quirke is appealing his conviction for the murder of love rival Bobby Ryan.

A notice of intention to appeal was filed on May 16.

The grounds of appeal have not yet been disclosed, but it is known various grounds have been considered by his lawyers.

Quirke (50) was jailed for life on May 1 after a jury found him guilty of murder on a majority verdict of 10-2 at the Central Criminal Court.

Within days of his conviction, Independent.ie learned he intended to lodge an appeal.

A source said there would be several grounds of appeal.

Bobby Ryan Bobby Ryan’s children Robert and Michelle hold a photo of their murdered father outside court last week. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Some are expected to centre on rulings made in the absence of the jury by trial judge Ms Justice Eileen Creedon.

Throughout the case, concerns were raised by the defence over the late disclosure of evidence and the Garda investigation. However, requests to discharge the jury over these issues were rejected by the trial judge.

She also rejected an application from the defence for a direction to the jury to acquit Quirke on the grounds the evidence against him was speculative and any conviction would be unsafe.

Another application to discharge the jury centred on remarks made by the judge in her charge to the jury.

Murderer Patrick Quirke is said to have been a model inmate since being taken into custody last Wednesday at Mountjoy, but is expected to be moved to Midlands Prison. Picture: Collins Pat Quirke arrives in court last week with his wife Imelda. Photo: Steve Humphreys Life sentence: Pat Quirke. Photo: Steve Humphreys Evidence: Mary Lowry outside court in January. Photo: Collins Courts Patrick Quirke. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The defence claimed its position was harmed when she made comments to the effect the prosecution did not have to prove the location of Mr Ryan's death.

Quirke's legal team wanted the jury discharged as they believed the judge's remarks could not be remedied.

Ms Justice Creedon rejected the application, but clarified her remarks to the jury.

She said that in fact what the prosecution had to prove was that the death of Mr Ryan occurred in Co Tipperary, but in law it did not have to prove a specific location.

The judge also told the jury that the time, date and location of the killing were an issue in the case, but it was up to them to decide what weight to give to evidence and that they needed to bear in mind the burden of proof was on the prosecution.

Mr Ryan (52) disappeared on the morning of June 3, 2011, after spending the night at his girlfriend Mary Lowry's home in Fawnagown, Co Tipperary.

It was alleged by the prosecution during the case that Quirke killed his victim so he could rekindle an affair he had with Ms Lowry between 2008 and 2012.

It was also alleged Quirke staged his discovery of the body in a run-off tank on Ms Lowry's farm in April 2013 as his lease of the property was going to be terminated and he would be unable to keep the body hidden.

