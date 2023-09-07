Patrick Kielty on hosting his first Late Late Show as RTÉ release new promo video – ‘Sh*t just got real’

Patrick Kielty is gearing up to host his first ever Late Late show ahead of its return on Friday, September 15.

In a video on social media today, the comedian is shown sitting in a café in anticipation of “my first ever Late Late Show”.

"I’ve just said those words,” he added. “Sh*t just got real. It's happening isn't it? It's happening.”

Yesterday, RTÉ released a new promo video for the upcoming season of the Friday night chat show.

The show’s iconic owl is also set to make a return to our screens as it joined new host Patrick Kielty in the “exclusive first look”, which was unveiled on Wednesday.

Simply captioned, “Landing September 15”, the thirty-second clip features Kielty and the owl mirroring each other, and the Co Down native is quite literally turning heads already before hosting his first show.

The owl flaps its wings as Kielty dons his suit jacket, it taps its claws to the floor as Kielty taps his shoes and the pair dust themselves off in unison. Finally, the owl rotates its head 180 degrees, as does Kielty.

“Oh, that feels better,” Kielty says as the Late Late Show theme song begins to play and the clip draws to a close.

The new promo confirms that the owl synonymous with the Late Late Show since it first hit the airwaves in 1962 will remain in place.

The show unveiled a new logo in August without the owl, prompting concern on social media that the show’s rebrand was leaving the owl behind.

52-year-old Kielty is set to take the reins from former host Ryan Tubridy after he stepped down from the role earlier this year.

Patrick Kielty promotional photo for the Late Late Show.

He is set to be paid €250,000 per season to present 30 episodes of the Late Late Show each season.

One of the first things Tubridy did when he took the job in 2009 was confirm “the owl isn’t dead”, and the show’s mascot is here to stay under Kielty.

The promo is drawing a mostly positive reaction on social media, though some are somewhat put off by Kielty’s eye-catching head turn.

“Very well done but not going to lie, the head twist freaked me a bit,” one Instagram user wrote.

The Late Late Show is set to return to RTÉ at 9.35pm on Friday, September 15.