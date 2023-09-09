Patrick Kielty: ‘Do I want to sit down and have a chat with Ryan Tubridy? Of course I do’
As he takes over the hottest seat in Irish TV, the comedian tells John Meagher he didn’t go looking for the job, why he hasn’t asked his predecessor for advice, and the rumours about the revamped Late Late Show that are wide of the mark
The low table between me and Patrick Kielty is laden with baked goods. Such is the mountain of calorific snacks supplied by RTÉ for our interview that one can almost imagine it becoming the subject of an inquiry by the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee.