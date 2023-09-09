Patrick Kielty: ‘Do I want to sit down and have a chat with Ryan Tubridy? Of course I do’

As he takes over the hottest seat in Irish TV, the comedian tells John Meagher he didn’t go looking for the job, why he hasn’t asked his predecessor for advice, and the rumours about the revamped Late Late Show that are wide of the mark

The Late Late Show: Landing 15th September

John Meagher Today at 07:00