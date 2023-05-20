Patrick Kielty confirmed as new host of The Late Late Show

Patrick Kielty has been confirmed as the new host of The Late Late Show for the next season.

The comedian and TV presenter from Dundrum, Co Down, becomes the fourth presenter of the long-running chat show when he takes over from Ryan Tubridy.

Tubridy’s final show as host will be next Friday, May 26. It is the final show before the summer and Kielty will assume the role when the show resumes in September.

The Irish Independent reported earlier this month that it was a “done deal” that Kielty would take over the Late Late hotseat following weeks of talks. Insiders said RTÉ wanted to take the show in a “completely new direction” and that the Kielty was “deemed the ideal fit”.

Patrick Kielty in Profile

Kielty confirmed the news on Twitter as RTÉ made its announcement. He also shared a video of a photoshoot he has done with RTÉ with the caption: "Posting this before they change their mind! A real honour to follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan. Thanks RTÉ for the chance to be a part of the next chapter”.

He continued in his RTÉ statement: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be the next host of The Late Late Show. To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can’t thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show.

"I’m also genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home and around the world. I can’t wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television."

RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan, who announced early on that she was pulling out of the running to succeed Tubridy, welcomed the decision to bring in Kielty.

“I’m really thrilled for Paddy, I’m lucky enough to know him a little, he’s a really lovely guy.

"He’s got big shoes to fill but I know he will be absolutely brilliant. He’s intelligent, empathetic and funny and I think his appointment brings us all a bit closer together on this island,” she said.

Jim Jennings, RTÉ’s director of content said: “Patrick Kielty is undoubtedly one of Ireland's finest comedians, a fantastic presenter with a depth of experience, and a range of talents that will bring an exciting new dynamic to the show.

"Patrick's personality and passion is sure to connect with audiences and I look forward to it bursting on to screens in September.

"We have very definite ideas for the show already in the works and we’ll be busy behind the scenes shaping the series for launch. We’ll be back in August to tell you all about it”.

Kielty began his stand-up career as host of Northern Ireland’s first comedy club The Empire Laughs Back in Belfast. Since then, he has built a stellar career across TV and radio, while his live stand-up tours have sold out across Ireland and the UK.

His BAFTA-nominated My Dad, The Peace Deal and Mesaw him named UK documentary host of the year at the 2018 Grierson Awards, while his most recent film, Patrick Kielty:100 Years of Union also won an RTS award.

Later this year sees the release of his first feature film, Ballywalter, where he stars alongside IFTA nominated Seana Kerslake.