Patrick Bergin sings praises of Cohen’s ‘Anthem’ as he records charity cover single for Trócaire

Hollywood actor Patrick Bergin has described the escalating situation in Ukraine as “very worrying” ahead of the launch of his new charity single for Trócaire.

He has recorded a cover version of Leonard Cohen’s song Anthem, which the late Canadian troubadour spent 10 years writing before releasing it on his 1992 album The Future.

Bergin, who is best known for starring opposite Julia Roberts in the movie Sleeping with the Enemy, said the song seemed particularly apt given the troubling times we live in.

The actor, poet and singer (71) previously performed Anthem at Croke Park during the 2018 visit of Pope Francis to Dublin and he said it carries a profound message.

It was produced by Gerry and John McColgan from Tyrone Productions of Riverdance fame, who also helped stage the Festival of Families event.

Bergin said the lyrics have become a beacon of light for people all over the world during dark times.

“The fundamental thing is – and it’s partly what the song is about – that the world is one and what hurts one hurts us all,” Bergin told the Irish Independent.

“And through awful recent news we can see how dangerous and volatile the world is. And how delicate we all are.

“The song is full of profound statements, they have a resonance with the way people live. It’s not an easy song to perform and it’s a challenge to listen to as well.

“It’s about how there is a crack in everything – that’s how the light gets in. We strive to be perfect and we condemn people who are not perfect. But it’s in our failures that we learn most about ourselves and about the world.”

On the situation in Ukraine, where a state of emergency has been declared, he said: “God knows what will happen if that explodes.”

He said it was a cliché but the escalating tensions represent “man’s inhumanity to man and people taking advantage of people’s weaknesses”.

“They’re playing chess with the world. There’s a line in Leonard’s song: ‘I will run no more with a lawless crowd while the killers in high places say their prayers out loud.’ Putin won’t go hungry, it will be the poor people who will suffer the most.”

Bergin said he has always been a big fan of Cohen and is calling on the Irish public to support the charity single, which will be released tomorrow at 12 noon on the Hot Press website (hotpress.com).

“Trócaire cares for and gives support to billions of people across the globe. It’s a very important organisation and they help in all sorts of things,” he said.

“As well as raising funds, I hope people who download this song will remember that no matter how bad things might seem at times, there are communities in our world who are much worse off and who need our support.”

Bergin, who has been in more than 80 films and TV shows, is also busy in the acting world. He recently finished work on a prequel to the John Wick series in Hungary and will shortly start work on a new action thriller in the UK.