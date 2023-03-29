Patients would not be on trolleys if hundreds no longer in need of acute care were given a suitable step-down transfer – HSE head

No patient would be on a hospital trolley today if the hundreds of people, who no longer need acute care and are occupying a bed were given a suitable step-down transfer, the new head of the HSE said today.

Bernard Gloster was speaking as 635 patients were on trolleys waiting for a bed.

He also revealed an international recruitment campaign is to get underway to persuade Irish and other doctors abroad to come and work here under the new public-only contract worth up to €300,000 in salary and allowances.

He told the Oireachtas health committee that it is ” intolerable” that 600 people would be in hospital when they don’t need to, while 600 were on trolleys.

“The maths are easy,” he said, acknowledging that the delayed transfers for patients who no longer need to be in hospital can have complex issues.

However, he added: ”In the majority they should not be in those high numbers.”

He said more investment may be needed, at the expense of other areas of spending, to speed up the transfer of these hospital delayed discharges.

He was speaking as HSE and Department of Health officials appeared before the committee to give an update on progress on the roll out of Sláintecare.

Moving people who no longer need to be in hospital will be a priority when the heads of hospital groups and community areas convene with him next week.

It comes as a new ESRI report estimates that in 2023 there may be a capacity deficit of approximately 1,000 inpatient beds in public acute hospitals.

This bed capacity deficit is likely a key contributor to recent overcrowding issues experienced in public acute hospitals. In addition to the deficit that currently exists in the system, over 300 additional inpatient beds are required per annum to keep up with demand pressures arising from an increasing and ageing population, it said.

Department of Health Secretary General Robert Watt told the committee that by the end of this that enhanced community care supports, aimed at reducing the burden on hospital, have received substantial investment and some 2,400 new posts since the programme started.

“As we progress towards a long-term ambition of moving away from an acute centric service, we will now have to ensure that this investment is giving the maximum benefit to the public.”

Activity in the community care supports must be directly connected to improved access to primary care services and outcomes and directly connected to hospital avoidance or timely discharge.

“This impact should be visible in 2023 and at identifiable nationwide benefit by the end of 2024.”

He said that critical care capacity at the end of 2022 was 323 beds, a 25pc increase over the level in 2020.

Acute bed capacity, at end last year was increased by 970 beds since January 2020.

At the end of December, there were 17,298 more staff working in our health service than there were in January 2020 – this includes an additional 4,592 nurses and midwives, 2,654 health and social care professionals and 1,758 doctors and dentists.