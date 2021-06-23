Patients will pay a human cost for cyber-attack, HSE boss Paul Reid warns

Patients will pay a human cost for the cyber attack which has hit hospitals, HSE chief Paul Reid has warned today.

There are ongoing concerns about the risk of delayed diagnosis and treatment.

Mr Reid told the Oireachtas health committee it will take months to fix the system.

"So far, we have 75pc of our server estate decrypted, and 70pc of our end-user devices are now available,” he said.

The immediate financial costs for this year and 2022 will be around €100m but there will be a big long term bill, he added.

"Although we can effectively decrypt data, that is only one element. The malware must also be eradicated.

"Decryption takes much longer than the original encryption, and eradication involves additional tasks to ensure that the perpetrators have no access route back into our systems.

"We have worked with specialist cyber-security firms and our application vendors to develop solutions to improve the efficiency of the decryption and eradication process, and this is showing dividends.

"There are financial costs certainly, but there will unfortunately be human costs as well. I assure members, and the public, that we are doing everything possible to restore the systems. I must also caution that it will likely take months before systems are fully restored. Accordingly, I must ask the public for continued forbearance and understanding."

Referring to the Covid-19 vaccination rollout, he said over 3.6 million vaccines have been administered.

Over 2.3 million people have now received the first dose, or single dose, of their vaccine and over 1.3 million have received their second dose or single dose.

"Our key objective in prioritising vaccine cohorts is to protect the most vulnerable. It is apparent, given the major fall-off in hospitalisations and in mortality that we are achieving this,” Mr Reid said.

Commenting on visitor restrictions at maternity hospitals he said :”It is probably accepted by everyone that the health and well-being of mothers and babies has been at the heart of maternity visiting restrictions, which I accept are a huge burden.

"Hospitals must however apply infection prevention and control (IPC) measures in a manner appropriate to the physical infrastructure they have. We have provided guidance on partner access as follows.

"Maternity services should facilitate a minimum 30-minute visit daily.”

The partner should be facilitated during labour while the woman is on the labour ward, Mr Reid said.

It may not be possible to facilitate women in multi-occupancy antenatal wards before they go to the labour ward. Partners should be facilitated at the anomaly scan, or any other visit that may involve communication of emotional significance. Parents should be facilitated in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

"Given the improved COVID-19 situation we have recently asked all maternity hospitals and units to review their approach again,” Mr Reid said.

"This week the National Women and Infants Health Programme is meeting with the Clinical Leads in the six maternity networks this week. Subject to infrastructure limitations, I am confident that the least restrictive approach possible will be adopted."