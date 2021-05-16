| 5.6°C Dublin

Patients wait over an hour for ambulances  

Weather, workload and remote locations blamed for the delays 

Response times for emergency calls suffered in December as Covid-19 infection rates rose. Stock picture Expand

Ken Foxe

Ambulances on emergency call-outs arrived more than a hour late 47 times a month on average last year .  

On two call-outs — both in Co Cork — an  ambulance took more than two hours to turn up , according to National Ambulance Service (NAS) records.

