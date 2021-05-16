Patients wait over an hour for ambulances  

Ambulances on emergency call-outs arrived more than a hour late 47 times a month on average last year .

On two call-outs — both in Co Cork — an ambulance took more than two hours to turn up , according to National Ambulance Service (NAS) records.

One time was because of the distance involved and the other occasion was when a road was blocked by fallen trees.

Detailed data from the NAS also show how response performance suffered as Ireland began to grapple with the Christmas wave of Covid-19 infection.

Long delays were most common in Cork due to the sheer size of the county with one in six of the hour-plus waits recorded there.

The records cover the second half of last year with 282 cases — or 47 a month — where patients were waiting at least 60 minutes for an ambulance to arrive at their location.

The NAS said, however, that this represented just a small fraction of the 81,718 highest priority calls they had received during that time.

Figures show how response times for emergency calls suffered in December as Covid-19 infection rates rose during the Christmas reopening.

A target response time of 19 minutes is set for call-outs considered life-threatening, including the second-highest priority Delta type calls that emergency services receive.

Over the course of July to December, the number of so-called Delta calls responded to within target timelines was 54pc.However, that rate fell sharply in December to 47pc, according to records released under FOI.

Top priority Echo calls — relating to life-threatening cardiac or respiratory arrest — also saw response rates fall in December, though less significantly.

Read More

Across the six-month period, the 19-minute goal was met in 79pc of Echo calls. However, for December, that rate fell to 76pc.

Of the 282 Delta calls not responded to within an hour, around three-quarters related simply to the “distance involved”. There were also three cases where an ambulance had arrived but had to wait for garda support to arrive first before entering to treat the patient.

Another 33 cases were logged where the first ambulance was stood down from the call because a bigger emergency or “higher acuity” call had come in.

Twelve cases were listed involving both “higher acuity” and distance, while there were four cases involving difficulties finding where the patient was.

The log also lists two cases where the first allocated ambulance suffered a mechanical problem en-route and two cases where the patient was either being transported from an island or a marine vessel.

Other reasons cited for late arrivals were being forced to drive slowly due to poor weather conditions, volume of work, hospital turnaround times, and refuelling.

While the highest number of lengthy waits was in Cork, other counties also had a significant number of incidents involving 60-minute plus waits. There were 37 of these cases recorded in Wexford, 27 in Kerry, 26 in Waterford, and 17 in Galway.

Significant differences in response times were also apparent depending on the region of the country, the data showed.

For the most serious Echo calls, the worst response rates recorded last December as Covid-19 took grip again were in the south-east and in the midlands — both at 62.5pc of calls responded to within 19 minutes.

Rates of response to Delta calls could be even lower with Dublin Fire Brigade — which handled many 999 calls in the capital — recording just 30.7pc of such calls responded to within 19 minutes.

“There were no Echo calls over one hour for the period July 1 to December 31, 2020. The average time for Echo calls during this period was 12 minutes and 39 seconds,” an information note from the NAS said.

“The average time for Delta calls during the period was 19 minutes and 26 seconds.

“The longest Delta call was in Co Cork. The call took two hours and 31 minutes and is attributable to distance and fallen trees blocking the original route [which] required the crew to reroute to reach the patient.”