HSE medical data has already been released and has led to Irish citizens receiving unsolicited approaches from abroad, the Dáil has heard.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said he was driving up to Dublin today when his local GP was in touch to say one of his patients had been contacted by a medical organisation from outside the State.

It had “all his detail, as regards a procedure he needed — his medical history, knowing exactly what he required medically and offering in a short period of time to be able to provide the operation he needed.”

This was because “obviously they could see that he wasn't going to get it for some period of time as a public patient.”

The family had contacted their GP and An Garda Síochána. The GP also contacted the Gardaí.

Mr Kelly warned: “If this is happening across the country, if it is happening on any scale, we have a big problem.

The Labour leader, a former IT manager, added that he estimated that the costs of the HSE hack “could run to over €100 million.”

He said: “I believe that this is escalating into a pretty serious national security crisis. And I'm not sure if this is on the radar to the level it should be.”

The Financial Times has revealed that 27 files relating 12 people, including lab results and admission records have been published on the dark web, he said, which would seem to align very much with the story he had heard of his own constituents.

He asked: “How are we advising people who are going to be contacted, similar to the person I described, in relation to what to do?”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “First of all people should contact the Gardaí if that situation happens.

“They should contact the Gardaí, and the National Garda Cyber Crime Bureau is dealing with this issue on the criminal side from an investigation perspective.

“What I've said consistently since this attack is that it's a despicable thing to do to attack a health service and to engage in theft of people's personal medical records.

“This is a criminal enterprise, and this is what they do in situations like this.”

Mr Martin said the objective was to get services resumed “as quickly and as safely as we possibly can.” It involved a strongly-coordinated effort across Government.

That is happening, he said, but it was “not possible to give a timeframe” by which any or all services might be restored.