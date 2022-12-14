Patients commonly waiting 80 to 90 hours for a bed in overwhelmed emergency departments, inspectors warn

The extreme pressure on emergency departments means it is not uncommon for patients to be waiting 80 to 90 hours for a bed and in one case it took as long as 116 hours, a watchdog report warned today.

The report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa), which follows a series inspections of emergency departments, found conditions compromise the dignity and respect of patients and poses a risk to their health and safety.

In five of the emergency departments inspectors were not satisfied that effective management arrangements were in place to provide safe services.

University Hospital Limerick and Mayo University Hospital failed in three of four standards while Cork University Hospital was not compliant in one standard.

Cavan and St Michael’s Hospital were partially compliant and St Vincent’s Hospital was fully compliant.

A shortage of nurses was a problem across several hospitals and one was down by more than a third.

Hiqa said the Irish health system is under unprecedented strain as it continues to see an increasing number of patients presenting to emergency departments which is significantly higher than in previous years.

These issues include ineffective patient flow, limited bed capacity, reduced access to community services and insufficient staffing levels, which continue to cause overcrowding in Irish emergency departments.

Hiqa’s Director of Healthcare, Sean Egan said: "Findings from this new programme of inspections, continues to highlight that overcrowding in emergency departments compromises the dignity and respect of patients, and poses a risk to health and safety of patients. Improvements are needed to ensure that there is a balanced approach to the daily operational management of patient flow, capacity and appropriate staffing, which is clearly linked to patient safety and activity."

Through the inspection findings, Hiqa has identified four key areas for both immediate and longer-term attention to address safety issues in our emergency departments.

These included the need to continue to urgently build additional capacity within the whole healthcare system, both acute and community and more responsive leadership, governance and management arrangements at local, regional and national level which act to address performance issues when identified

A more effective approach to strategic workforce planning to better anticipate and manage shortages and more effective identification, monitoring and management of patient safety risks associated with overcrowding in emergency departments were also identified.

“Irish healthcare system remains challenged by bed capacity and workforce shortages, and access and capacity issues in primary care.

“Emergency department overcrowding and insufficient access to acute and primary services will continue to occur unless a system-wide approach is taken to address major structural concerns and respond to, rather than continuing to tolerate or normalise, this problem,” it said.

“Delivering care in overcrowded and understaffed environments poses a significant risk to the provision of safe, quality, person-centred care. It is for this reason that urgent efforts to progress whole system change to our health service must be progressed."