Patient safety is being endangered as too few staff struggle on wards, INMO nurses warn

Patient safety is being endangered because of overstretched and unsafe staffing levels on hospital wards, nurses warned today.

Seven in ten nurses surveyed said quality of care is being put at risk “very often or always” because of inadequate staff numbers to provide proper cover.

The findings emerged in a survey by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) in advance of the union’s annual conference in Killarney today.

The wellbeing survey comes against a background of unprecedented health pressures during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing high levels of overcrowding as hundreds of patients wait on trolleys every day for a bed.

Almost nine in ten nurses said staffing levels and skill mix on various shifts are too low in the face of high clinical and patient demands.

More than seven in ten said they thought of quitting their post in the last month ,mostly due to stress with others “feeling exhausted and undervalued.”

And there is pressure on a majority to work extra hours and shifts.

Most feel physically exhausted “ always or very often” with 94pc saying their work is having a negative impact on their psychological health and half saying it is negatively affecting them physically.

High numbers also said they had worked when they should have taken annual leave over the last year.

Almost seven in ten day also revealed they suffered aggressive behaviour in the workplace. INMO President Karen McGowan described the findings as “very stark” and “unfortunately they don’t seem to be getting better.

There has been no opportunity for nurses and midwives to regain a stable footing since 2019, as it’s just been crisis after crisis in the health service since then, it was claimed.

“A pandemic that was bookended by absolutely staggering levels of overcrowding means there’s been no recovery time at all. This type of sustained stress over years and years has an absolutely crushing and traumatic effect on people, and these are the same people who are being asked to step up again and again to fill in the gaps. It’s just not sustainable.

“As a society we’ve become more aware of the importance of protecting people’s mental health at work, except it seems when it comes to people who work in healthcare. Our members are just not being protected from the long term physical and psychological effects of stress, and it’s simply irresponsible.”

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha added that the extent of stress and burnout reported “is devastating for individuals, but it also has a knock-on effect for the whole health service.

“Almost three out of four of the nurses and midwives who responded to this survey have considered leaving their current work area.”

She claimed that “means the fate of the entire health service is dependent on those people deciding to stick it out for another month or another year, whatever they feel they can do.

Unsafe staffing has become the norm and that hospitals are not safe for patients on any day of the year, she suggested.

“Staffing is the biggest issue currently facing the health service, and this is the time to deal with it. The failure to legislate on safe staffing is putting nurses and their patients at very serious risk, and action needs to be taken to address this once and for all."