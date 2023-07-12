Pat Kenny accuses RTÉ Six One news of ‘complete misrepresentation’ of Ryan Tubridy committee appearances

Broadcaster Pat Kenny has hit out at RTÉ’s Six One news saying the show broadcast “a complete misrepresentation” of Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly’s appearances before Oireachtas committees.

Mr Kenny hit out at the flagship news show of RTÉ over their coverage of the Public Accounts Committee and Oireachtas Media Committee appearances of Tubridy and Kelly on Tuesday, saying the news bulletin it led with that “Ryan Tubridy apologises” was a “complete misrepresentation of what happened”.

Mr Tubridy did apologise to his colleagues and the public for the fiasco but this came after issuing a strong rebuttal of the RTÉ Executive Board’s version of events which they presented at multiple committee meetings in recent weeks.

Both Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly laid the blame squarely at RTÉ’s door for the payments scandal that has rocked the broadcaster and led to the resignation of three Executive Board members thus far.

"Yesterday, I don’t know whether you caught the Six One news and the lead was ‘Ryan Tubridy apologises’ which was a complete misrepresentation of what happened in the committees yesterday. Complete misrepresentation. If that was the headline that you got after being at work all day, it would not be in any way reflective of what occurred.

"The RTÉ journalists who have been trying to do a good job in all of this, let themselves down with that six o’clock bulletin, it just was not reflective,” Mr Kenny said on his Newstalk radio show.

Tubridy and Kelly appeared before the PAC and Oireachtas Media Committee after volunteering to go before them and answer questions on the payment deal to Tubridy that has plunged RTÉ into chaos.

Renault, RTÉ and Tubridy entered into a tri-partite agreement in 2020 which saw RTÉ eventually footing a €150,000 bill paid to Ryan Tubridy for events he was due to perform in 2021 and 2022 for Renault.

The events in 2021 did not go ahead due to Covid-19 restrictions but Mr Tubridy was still paid by RTÉ as they had agreed to underwrite the deal in the case Renault withdrew from the deal, which they did after 2020. Meaning RTÉ were on the hook for the tab to Tubridy.

Mr Tubridy said he would pay back money already paid to him for Renault events if the manufacturer decide they do not want to hold them.

The former Late Late Show host also acknowledged that it was “touch and go” whether he would return to RTÉ and said he “could be out of a job by Friday”.

The scandal has caused public anger and led to a forensic accountant being deployed to RTÉ to investigate financial matters while two separate inquiries ordered by Media Minister Catherine Martin will look into the culture and corporate governance at RTÉ.

RTÉ have been contacted for comment in relation to Mr Kenny’s claims.