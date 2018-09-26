Pat Hume to be honoured by Irish Red Cross, while other award categories seek entries

THE wife of John Hume is to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award by the Irish Red Cross, recognising her decades of public service.

Pat Hume worked alongside her husband from the beginning of civil rights movement in the 1960s, continuing during the Troubles, right through to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. Pat ran operations on the ground, manning John’s constituency office in Derry. She met many young people caught up in the Troubles and dealt with issues presented to her by thousands who were encountering housing problems, social security issues and health and education concerns.

Pat is now primary carer for John, who has been suffering with dementia for almost 20 years.

She will accept the award at the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards Ball which takes place in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road Dublin on 24 November. While the Lifetime Achievement Award is a pre-determined category, entries for five other categories are open.

"We are calling those of you with relevant experience to apply, or nominate your peers, across five of our awards categories – the Journalism Excellence Award, Humanitarian of the Year Award, Innovation for Change Award, Corporate Impact Award and Student Humanitarian Award," Tara Justin from the Irish Red Cross said

"The deadline for entries is Friday 5 October. We want to highlight the efforts of those who have given a voice to humanitarian issues. We are recognising Pat Hume with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her decades of support and commitment to the Derry public and her wider contribution to the peace process, but we also want to hear from you. If you have a humanitarian achievement you’re proud of, no matter how big or small, make sure to get your entries in by 5 October.”

Online Editors