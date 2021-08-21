| 15.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pat Hickey interview: ‘Shane Ross is wrong, I’m not a patsy to Putin or any dictator’

Former Olympic Council boss claims that he has been unfairly treated and his name discredited, writes Paul Williams

Controversy: Pat Hickey leaves the Hospital Samaritano Barra in a wheelchair to a waiting police car in Rio in August, 2016 Expand
A video grab of former president of the Olympic Council of Ireland Pat Hickey arrested at the Windsor Marapendi Hotel in Rio Expand
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Expand
Shane Ross in Rio Expand

Close

Controversy: Pat Hickey leaves the Hospital Samaritano Barra in a wheelchair to a waiting police car in Rio in August, 2016

Controversy: Pat Hickey leaves the Hospital Samaritano Barra in a wheelchair to a waiting police car in Rio in August, 2016

A video grab of former president of the Olympic Council of Ireland Pat Hickey arrested at the Windsor Marapendi Hotel in Rio

A video grab of former president of the Olympic Council of Ireland Pat Hickey arrested at the Windsor Marapendi Hotel in Rio

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Shane Ross in Rio

Shane Ross in Rio

/

Controversy: Pat Hickey leaves the Hospital Samaritano Barra in a wheelchair to a waiting police car in Rio in August, 2016

Paul Williams Email

Former Olympic Council of Ireland president Pat Hickey has claimed he has been unfairly treated by people including ex-minister Shane Ross who want him “discredited” and “out of the way”.

Mr Hickey has reacted furiously to allegations that he was supportive of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying: “I am in no way a patsy to any dictator.”

The Dubliner is still facing criminal charges related to alleged ticket touting at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

Most Watched

Privacy