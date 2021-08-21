Pat Hickey interview: ‘Shane Ross is wrong, I’m not a patsy to Putin or any dictator’

Former Olympic Council of Ireland president Pat Hickey has claimed he has been unfairly treated by people including ex-minister Shane Ross who want him “discredited” and “out of the way”.

Mr Hickey has reacted furiously to allegations that he was supportive of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying: “I am in no way a patsy to any dictator.”

The Dubliner is still facing criminal charges related to alleged ticket touting at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

In an exclusive interview with the Irish Independent:

:: He insists his job was to meet national leaders, including dictators, but he was “no fan” of Mr Lukashenko.

:: He says police found just two Olympic tickets in his hotel room during their dramatic raid but later released photographs of hundreds to the media.

:: And he claims to be the victim of a deliberate campaign to “destroy my good name and erase my legacy to Olympic sport”.

In a recent column in the Sunday Independent, Mr Ross wrote that Mr Hickey’s history in the Olympic movement involved “pandering to Russia’s Vladimir Putin and sucking up to Lukashenko. It was shameless”.

But Mr Hickey has today hit back, describing the comments as “scurrilous and outrageous”.

“My life’s work has been the promotion of sports over politics on behalf of the 50 European Olympic committees (EOC) that I represented.

“When I visited a country as the president of the EOC, diplomatic protocols required me to meet with the head of state on behalf of the organisation.

“By claiming that I pandered and sucked up to dictators is another attempt by Mr Ross to smear my good name and suggest that I was engaged in something improper.

“He accuses me of being shameless meeting such people but he is being completely disingenuous because I was obliged to meet political leaders of all political hues in my role as the president of the EOC. My role was to unite people in sport and break down the walls of conflict and isolation.

“I am certainly not a fan of Lukashenko or what he stands for but I was required to meet him in the past as I was Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev (president of Azarbaijan) just as I have met several leaders of western democracies.

“The Minister for Foreign Affairs might not agree with a country’s politics but he is also required to meet national leaders including dictators and people who do not respect democracy because he is doing so in Ireland’s interests.”

Mr Hickey said the former minister was trying to impugn his motive “in such a scurrilous manner” and that in turn had cast doubts on the integrity of 50 countries who elected him as president of the EOC.

“The former minister has a reputation as a shameless political opportunist and he should not be lecturing me or anyone else,” he said.

In his article, Mr Ross denounced Mr Hickey’s creation of the European Games when he was president of the EOC as a “vanity project”. There has been a well-publicised history of bad blood between the two men since the debacle at the Rio games.

Mr Ross wrote: “He (Hickey) stooped to some uncomfortable depths to establish the games, not least buttering up unsavoury European dictators, some of them Putin’s satellites. Confronted by Lukashenko and Ilham Aliyev, autocratic president of Azerbaijan, Hickey genuflected.”

But it was the former minister’s tongue-in-cheek remarks about the defection of Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya that the 76-year-old took particular exception to.

Mr Ross suggested that if Mr Hickey was still OCI president that “even he might be a trifle embarrassed” by the defection and could have been an “invaluable intermediary, because Hickey was always a big fan of Alexander Lukashenko”.

Responding today, Mr Hickey said: “I was appalled and outraged at how Shane Ross inferred that in some way or other that I would approve of the dreadful treatment of Krystsina Tsimanouskaya and indeed the other victims of human rights violations in Belarus.

“I absolutely condemn in the strongest possible terms the way that young athlete was treated by her country. Had I still been involved in the Olympics I would have had no hesitation confronting Alexander Lukashenko about her treatment.

“To say otherwise is intended to again smear my reputation.

“Ross claimed that I went to Lukashenko in Belarus to organise the first European games. That is totally incorrect. When we began planning for the games that country was not a contender.

“At the time we were the only continent that had no games and Europe was under pressure from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the world body of Olympic committees to organise a games,” he said.

“I was mandated at an AGM of the EOC to organise the games. I was doing my duty to honour that mandate and it had absolutely nothing to do with politics.”

Mr Hickey said that because Western Europe was in the grip of an economic recession at the time, the EOC turned to oil rich Azerbaijan to negotiate the games. The first European games took place there in 2015.

“In the build up to the games I had to use all my diplomatic skills to break down political obstacles in the interests of sport. I flew to the Armenian Republic with Thomas Bach, the IOC president at the time, to convince the country’s president to allow his country’s team to participate in the games.

“Armenia, which had been involved in a border war with Azerbaijan, was boycotting the games. Eventually we convinced both sides to put their differences aside in the interests of sport.”

Mr Hickey said that he was a guest at the 2019 European Games which were held in Belarus and hosted by Mr Lukashenko. He revealed that he has been invited to attend the EOC’s AGM each year since his arrest in Rio and was also the EOC’s guest at the 2019 games.

“I went to those games as a guest of the EOC and it had nothing to do with Lukashenko. If I was such a pariah as Shane Ross claims then why would the EOC invite me each year as an honoured guest?

“Ross also stated that I was suspended by the International Olympic Committee which is again completely untrue. I suspended myself until the case in Rio has been fully dealt with.

“I am confident of being declared innocent and cleared of all the charges against me.

“I left the Olympic Council of Ireland (since rebranded as the Federation of Olympic Sports) in very good standing with a healthy bank balance and a very valuable property which guaranteed the financial future of Olympic sport in Ireland. When I resigned as president of the EOC I also left that organisation in a strong financial position.

“I also want to point out that the OCI had a directors’ liability insurance policy in place which has covered all my legal costs in Rio,” he added.

An inquiry into the ticketing scandal in Brazil led by Judge Carroll Moran was established by then minister Ross shortly after the Rio incident.

The investigation report, which was published in 2017, cleared Mr Hickey of any criminal activity or financial impropriety.

However, the judge was heavily critical of the former OCI boss for his governance of the organisation and some witnesses described him as “authoritarian”.

The judge claimed that his inquiries were “severely hampered” by the lack of co-operation from key players including Mr Hickey, the Olympic Council of Ireland, the International Olympic Committee and the Rio organising committee.

“The legal advice of my lawyers both here and in Brazil was not to engage with the inquiry which could be prejudicial to my case there and I had to go along with that advice. The other bodies also followed that advice,” Mr Hickey told the Irish Independent.

He said he cannot speak in detail about his case because one of the “bizarre aspects” of the Brazilian system is that prosecutors can use “unchallenged media reports” in court.

The Moran report also concluded there was a “concealed relationship” between Mr Hickey and Pro 10, the British ticketing company at the centre of the Rio investigation.

“There was absolutely no concealed relationship between me and Pro 10 or any of the other sponsors, or anybody else, which was borne out by the audits of the OCI accounts,” he said.

Mr Hickey reiterated his position that he was not involved in a ticket touting scam in Rio and said he was confident of being cleared.

“My job was to raise as much money as possible for the OCI and I had arranged a good contract with a ticket agent, THG. I had nothing to do with the resale of any tickets.

“There was nothing in it for me and the forensic examination of the OCI’s financial records has since proved that.

“The morning I was arrested in my hotel bedroom in the full glare of the world media the arresting officer asked me to open the safe in my bedroom.

“I think he expected to find hundreds of tickets but he was visibly shocked when he only found two tickets for the closing ceremony – they were a thank you for the driver we were provided with for the duration of the games in Rio which is something I had always done at previous games.

“In the media reports from Brazil the prosecutor showed 800 tickets which gave the impression that they had been found in my room.”

Mr Hickey claims that following his arrest his reputation was “traduced” at home. “I was in no position to challenge these reports because I was in custody and didn’t know why I had been arrested or what was going to happen to me.

“All this time there was a succession of people back in Ireland systematically trying to destroy my good name and erase my legacy to Olympic sport.”

The former Olympic boss confirmed that three of the seven charges pending against him were struck out in 2018 while a further two are due to expire in September 2022 if a trial is not held in the meantime.

Mr Hickey was charged with criminal organisation, ticket touting, ambush marketing, larceny, money laundering and tax evasion. Irish businessman Kevin Mallon, who worked for the hospitality company THG at the time, is also facing charges.

“The charges of ambush marketing, ticket touting and tax evasion have been struck out against me and next year two more will be struck out if there is no trial before then.

“My lawyers are waiting for a trial date to go in front of the Supreme Court in the federal capital of Brasilia to have the rest struck out because I am innocent of all charges.

“I still have great faith that I will get justice in the Supreme Court in Brasilia. After five years of disruption to my life and the taking of my good name I want to prove my innocence and conclude this case. Justice delayed is justice denied.

“Shane Ross left Rio the day after my arrest even though he was due to stay for another five days. He ran like he was escaping from a sinking ship and offered me no assistance which anyone would expect from a government minister. In his mind I was guilty even before I was charged.

“In his attack on me Ross compares the number of medals Ireland won between Tokyo and Rio. But he selectively declined to mention the record success we had at the London games when I was also president of the OCI which was the most successful Olympics the Irish ever had,” he said.