Pat Finucane murder: Boris Johnson urged to open a public inquiry by Labour Party

Labour’s shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to call a public inquiry into the killing of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane. (PA Archive)

The British Labour Party have urged UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to order a public inquiry into the 1989 murder of Pat Finucane, a Belfast lawyer.

Mr Finucane (39) was shot fourteen times in front of his wife and three children by loyalist paramilitaries. Former Prime Minister David Cameron acknowledged in 2012 that there were “shocking levels of collusion” between the gunmen and British security services.

Northern Ireland’s shadow secretary of state Louise Haigh met with Finucane’s widow, Geraldine, last week and pledged her support for an inquiry.

Read More

In February of last year, the UK’s Supreme Court ruled that investigations into the murdered solicitor had not been effective and fell short of international human right standards.

Northern Ireland's Secretary of State said that a decision will be taken on whether a public inquiry will be ordered by the end of November, after a legal challenge by Ms Finucane.

Ms Haigh wrote to Mr Johnson asking him to bring about the inquiry, saying that it was shocking this crime could happen at all in Northern Ireland.

“That it has never been investigated to a lawful standard is unjustifiable,” she said. “The delay by the Secretary of State (in reaching a decision on complying with the law) has added insult to injury.”

“It is my view, and the long-standing view of the Labour Party inside and outside of Government, that an independent public inquiry is the only remaining mechanism which can establish the full truth and deliver on promises made to the family.”

Previous prime ministers have rejected establishing a full, independent, public inquiry, with David Cameron saying he “respectfully disagreed” with the demand - citing the cost of the Bloody Sunday tribunal as one reason.

But Ms Haigh has urged the UK government to “act without delay” this time.

“The long years which have passed since the ceasefire and the Good Friday Agreement have served to demonstrate that, unless justice is done, and seen to be done, the wounds of the past simply will not be allowed to heal,” she said.

Read More

Online Editors