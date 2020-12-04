Pat Finucane: Ex Police Ombudsman Nuala O'Loan believes UK Government made 'wrong' decision on inquiry

The former police ombudsman in Northern Ireland, Baroness Nuala O’Loan, has said the UK Government made the wrong decision when they decided not to carry out a public inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane.

Baroness O’Loan said she wasn't surprised by the decision announced on Monday which was outlined in the House of Commons by Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.

Mr Finucane's widow Geraldine said the government's decision "makes a mockery" of previous rulings. "It is yet another insult added to a deep and lasting injury," she said.

Read More

Speaking to RTE, Baroness O’Loan said on Thursday: "The British Government have indicated in the past that they're unwilling to have any more public inquiries, certainly in Northern Ireland.

"I think that where you have proved state collusion as we do in this case, there remain unanswered questions and the public interests requires that we seek as best we can to get the answers to those questions."

She said there have been suggestions that this is one of many murders in which an aspect of them remains unresolved, but said "it's one in which the rule of law which is the basis of the whole operation of our society was set aside by agents of the state".

"When that happens it attacks the whole integrity of the British state and our way of doing things. The question remains how high did it go. That's what Pat Finucane's family want to know," she said.

As terrorism continues to be fought on many fronts, she said it's crucial that any lessons that can be learned are taken on - but that a possible PSNI review would not add anything new, she believes.

"This case has been reviewed to such an extent that I don't think a review would take us very much further," she said.

"What needs to be done is an inquiry, with the powers that even an investigation doesn't have, to get into the security services."

Mr Lewis said he had taken the decision due to other review processes needing to run their course.

Those include a review of the case by the Police Service of Northern Ireland and further investigation by the Police Ombudsman.

"The case of the police ombudsman is even more odd because [she] has said she's not investigating any matter connected to the murder of Patrick Finucane," said Baroness O'Loan.

"I know that 13 matters were referred to her after Desmond de Silva did his report but those are not matters which require investigation in order to resolve the murder of Pat Finucane.

"She doesn't have the resources to deal with it anyway. The police ombudsman has no power to investigate the MOD, or the security service, any military or indeed loyalist paramilitaries."

On comments from the DUP about how the Finucane case is taking precedence over others and has cost hundreds of millions to date, Baroness O'Loan said: "It's an argument they're entitled to make but it's not the one which, to me, hold any water.

"At the end of the day there are unanswered questions which to me go to the heart of the integrity of the state. It is now for the British government to provide the proper funding to resolve the problem."

Read More

Belfast Telegraph