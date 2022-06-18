Past and present are vital link that brings people together for Dungarvan’s Pride

On the morning of May 22, 2015, Emilene Stafford left her pub on Dungarvan’s lower main street and turned towards the old convent school with the black and yellow polling station signs outside.

“I had tears in my eyes, I couldn’t believe this referendum was happening,” Ms Stafford said. “Marriage equality had created a fear for me, it was a fear for my business, and also a fear for the LGBTQ+ community. I was thinking if this doesn’t go well, where do we stand?”

Ms Stafford had moved to the sunny south-east town to set up Merry’s pub with her father just seven years before the vote. She had not yet come out when she arrived.

“I wasn’t the person I am today, that’s for sure,” she said. Stafford had some anxiety about being out in “small town” Ireland, but this was assuaged when she started to see the support from her regulars for marriage equality.

Then again, last year when she proposed to her partner Irma Costello, the pub was nearly falling down with gifts from well-wishers. “I actually get emotional even thinking about it,” she said.

Seven years on from the morning where she cast a nervous vote, Ms Stafford is now the driving force behind Dungarvan’s first Pride festival, which is taking place today. To some of those who grew up in or even moved to the west Waterford town, the idea of Dungarvan hosting its own Pride would have seemed unimaginable even 10 years ago.

Today, the town’s square and all of its main streets are saturated in rainbow flags with almost unanimous support from local businesses. Walton Park in Abbeyside, just at the start of the Waterford greenway, will host a family-friendly Pride event between 4pm and 9pm. The opening ceremony will be hosted by Lady Fifi Fondue, a home-grown drag queen otherwise known as 37-year-old Conor O’Mahony.

“I’ll definitely be trying to keep my emotions in check today,” said Mr O’Mahony.

“Here I am, in my own town, doing my job, representing the town and being happy. And my mam will be there. It will be a really proud moment.”

Dungarvan Pride will also include the Chill Out youth group, for 10-14 year-old LGBTQ+ youth in Waterford and south Tipperary. Tears “snuck up” on Mr O’Mahony when he met them recently.

“There was a point when I was welling up, and I had to go away. Because I can’t have my make-up running – not with two sets of false lashes on! What hit me was that it was amazing to see these kids who are so young, and so aware of who they are. So open about who they are. That’s something that, when I was their age, I would never have had the space to do that,” he said.

The dress Lady Fifi will wear today is the first one Mr O’Mahony ever bought when he started doing drag over 10 years ago. The first time he wore it was in Dungarvan, when Lady Fifi made her local debut at a friend’s party in the Lady Belle pub.

After pictures went up on social media, school friends started to message him asking if he was transgender.

“There was a lack of understanding,” he said.

Even his own family didn’t understand drag at first, but are now his biggest fans. His dad, who is in his 70s, even drops Lady Fifi off to some of her drag shows with a gruff “see you later, girl”.

Mr O’Mahony, who usually works with hen parties, is relishing the chance to spend Pride month working locally with LGBTQ+ in a real grassroots way.

“That’s the part that I love, because we’ve seen the commercialised side of Pride. It can be very pub-orientated, it can be very late-night. It’s nice to have it family-friendly, it’s nice to have it be community-based,” he said.

The Dungarvan Pride committee also benefits from having JP McCarthy, who moved back home during the pandemic after being based in Cork. McCarthy, who had been involved in Cork Pride, felt he had to leave Dungarvan in order to be able to “immerse” himself in LGBTQ+ culture, or even to meet other gay people.

“Walking through Dungarvan now and seeing the flags and the bunting … if I was 18 or 19, seeing that would be such an uplifting and amazing thing to see, knowing that your hometown is such an accepting place,” he said.

Some believe that Dungarvan’s first Pride festival could have happened much sooner, in a town that has become much more prosperous and progressive over the last decade.

John Gomes-Rea, who moved to Dungarvan in 2019 and is now part of the town’s Pride committee, believes the festival “is coming on the coat-tails of the change that has come before us”.

Mr Gomes-Rea’s work gave him the opportunity to relocate from London to Dungarvan in 2019. He and his fiancé – now husband – saw Dungarvan as the perfect place to raise a family, and jumped at the chance. Five months ago, they welcomed a beautiful baby girl to their blooming family by surrogate.

“I wanted to give something back to the town that’s been so good and welcoming to us as a couple, first of all, and now to us as a family,” Mr Gomes-Rea said.

“Dungarvan Pride was a way to give something back and hopefully leave the world a better place for my daughter.”

With all the faith they had in their plans for the festival, the committee are still astounded by the level of support they have had.

After the rainbow bunting went up, Ms Stafford was stunned to be asked into the local all-boys Christian Brothers school to give a talk to students. Again, this is something that anyone who grew up in the town would have found hard to imagine not so long ago.

The most important thing for the Dungarvan committee is making their Pride celebrations a hometown thing. “I got a message from a lovely gentleman who had left Dungarvan a long time ago,” said Ms Stafford.

“And he left because of his sexuality, he couldn’t come out. He fell out with his family and doesn’t have any communication with them. He’s now living – out – in America with his own husband and family.

“He said for him to see what is going on in Dungarvan now – celebrating Pride – he can’t believe that this was the town he had to leave all those years ago.”