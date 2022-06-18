| 9.6°C Dublin

Past and present are vital link that brings people together for Dungarvan’s Pride

Outdated attitudes swept away as a new era dawns for young and old in Waterford town

(from left) Emilene Stafford, John Gomes-Rea and JP McCarthy prepare to celebrate Pride in Dungarvan. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
(from left) JP McCarthy, Emilene Stafford, Ciara McCluskey and John Gomes-Rea prepare for Dungarvan Pride. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
JP McCarthy, Emilene Stafford and John Gomes-Rae getting ready for Dungarvan's first ever Pride festival. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Ellen Coyne

On the morning of May 22, 2015, Emilene Stafford left her pub on Dungarvan’s lower main street and turned towards the old convent school with the black and yellow polling station signs outside.

I had tears in my eyes, I couldn’t believe this referendum was happening,” Ms Stafford said. “Marriage equality had created a fear for me, it was a fear for my business, and also a fear for the LGBTQ+ community. I was thinking if this doesn’t go well, where do we stand?”

