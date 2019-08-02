News Irish News

Friday 2 August 2019

Passport queues branded 'ongoing mess' ahead of busiest weekend

  

(Stock picture)

Gabija Gataveckaite

Queues at passport control in Dublin Airport have been deemed as "terrible teething problems" by a local TD.

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock called it "an ongoing mess" after posting a picture of long queues on social media.

"They give a terrible first impression of the country for those arriving for the first time and a terrible welcome home for those returning.

"Sometimes, the queues are perfectly seamless and sometimes they're terribly long," he said.

With the airport in peak summer season, a record 2,904 flights and 452,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport this bank holiday weekend.

The airport has recently implemented self-service passport controls.

"It seems to be a flow issue. The night I was at the airport several weeks ago, there was a fellow at the top of the queue waving people in different directions towards the EU and non-EU queues, but he wasn't directing anyone towards the self-service passport controls," he explained.

Passport control is overseen by the Irish Naturalisation Immigration Service (INIS) at the Department of Justice.

A spokesperson for INIS said that the airport is seeing "unprecedented levels of activity and delays will inevitably arise from time to time".

"Typically, this arises when a very high number of flights arrive within a specific time period."

The department will be starting development works to expand the passport hall in Terminal 1.

