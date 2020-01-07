Passer-by helps thwart man after elderly woman dragged into car

A man tried to force a woman in her late 60s into the boot of a car in an early-morning attack.

The suspect assaulted the woman and threw her into the boot of his car, but an even more serious crime was prevented after a passer-by approached the individual and the woman managed to free herself.

The incident happened near Blackhorse Avenue, in Ashtown in Dublin, at 7.30am yesterday as the victim was out walking.

Sources said that after forcing her into the silver family saloon car the suspect tried to slam the boot shut, but the woman's legs were hanging out and it failed to close. She suffered injuries to her legs.

A passer-by heard her screams and approached the suspect, who then fled the scene in his vehicle via Blackhorse Avenue, towards Dublin city centre.

The suspect is believed to be a man in his 20s who was well built, wearing a white T-shirt and dark trousers. Gardaí believe the car was parked at the spot as she approached.

A source said: "This is an extremely serious incident where a suspect nearly succeeded in dragging the woman into his car.

"Thanks to this lady's quick actions, and those of the passer-by, a more serious offence was prevented but gardaí are very anxious to track down this individual."

CCTV is being examined in the area and gardaí wish to speak to any person who was in the vicinity of Blackhorse Avenue yesterday between 6am and 8am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Irish Independent