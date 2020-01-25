TWO PASSENGERS have been rushed to hospital after a serious crash on the N77 earlier this morning.

Passengers rushed to hospital after a serious crash in Kilkenny

The two-vehicle crash took place on the N77 near Freshford between Kilkenny and Ballyragget at approximately 8.50am earlier today.

Two occupants of the cars have been rushed to hospital.

Emergency services are attending the scene and the road is currently closed, according to a garda spokesperson.

“The road is currently closed for examination and local diversions are in place,” said a garda spokesperson.

Online Editors