Passengers ‘left stranded’ after being bussed from Cork to Dublin Airport due to Storm Franklin flight cancellations

Passengers complained they had been left stranded without food or drink for hours after being bussed from Cork to Dublin Airport after flight cancellations due to storm Franklin.

Five flights were diverted from Cork to Dublin today due high winds.

Airlines arranged buses for hundreds of passengers from Cork Airport to Dublin Airport but some complained of “chaos” and of not having been provided food during the delays.

One passenger, Declan Hourihan, from Cork, whose honeymoon was thrown into disarray, wrote online: “Absolute pandemonium in Dublin Airport with flights being cancelled elsewhere and (passengers) sent here in buses.”

Mr Hourihan said: “People (are) freaking out…no food…promised hotel rooms five hours ago…no news…bedlam.”

He added the situation was “a disgrace.”

The school teacher, 39 and his new wife, Laura Hourihan (32), married on Friday as Storm Eunice struck Ireland, were due to board a 2.45pm Ryanair flight at Shannon Airport to Edinburgh but Franklin led to the flight being cancelled.

“They cancelled the flight and put passengers on a bus to Dublin Airport,” Mr Hourihan told Independent.ie.

“There were three busloads from our flight but Dublin wasn’t expecting us.

“Dublin didn't know what was happening. Two more planes were then diverted from Cork and buses of passengers were brought up to Dublin after us.

“It was chaos. I lost my patience. I said ‘We aren't moving until you sort this out.’

“People were getting angry. We weren’t given any food and we were only given a drink of water 20 minutes ago (around 10pm)".

Mr Hourihan said passengers were at Dublin Airport for around three hours and the atmosphere was “very tense.”

He said finally a “rescue flight” had been arranged Monday morning at 11.30am but he wasn’t sure all passengers had heard this information.

“I think some people went off to try to arrange their own flights”, he added.

“It was a dangerous situation, people were pouring into the airport.

“Passengers were upset as their cars were in Shannon Airport. When we got to Dublin Airport we were told we would have to wait.”

He claimed160 people were on standby.

"They (Ryanair) didn't put food on for us, they got a bottle of water for us 20 minutes ago.

“This is our honeymoon and it’s been such a nightmare. A €400 room in Edinburgh has been wasted.

“They said we will be on an 11.30am flight tomorrow. We have to trust this will happen.

“But they lost control of the situation. I said to them (Ryanair staff) ‘I’m not moving’ and loads of people said the same.

“People were booking flights to Glasgow, trying to get out of there”.

It had been a tough start to married life, Mr Hourihan added, stating that the celebrant at their wedding on Friday had “written off her car,” during Storm Eunice and “I was stuck in the traffic jam for that.”

“I was late for the wedding, so it’s been quite the experience so far”, he added.

“Things can only get better from here out.”

The couple were finally transported via bus to a hotel at Dublin Airport last night at around 10pm and they were looking forward to restarting their honeymoon today.

A 4.30pm flight from Cork Airport to Alicante was also cancelled and passengers were transported by bus to Dublin Airport.

Another passenger stated there were crowds at Dublin Airport with confusion as to when they would be able to board a flight to their destination.

A Dublin Airport spokesperson said: “Five flights were diverted to Dublin Airport from Cork Airport on Sunday requiring the respective airlines to arrange buses to transport these passengers back to Cork.

“In addition a number of flights scheduled to depart from Cork Airport were cancelled with passengers bussed to Dublin Airport where their flights were rescheduled to operate with passengers from other flights offered bookings by their airline on the next available flights.

“With weather advisories still in effect across the country, we continue to advise all passengers to check the status of their flight in advance with their airline.”

Ryanair has been contacted for comment.



