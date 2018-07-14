Passengers hospitalised after Ryanair flight from Dublin makes emergency landing

A Ryanair flight from Dublin to Croatia was forced to make an emergency landing last night with some passengers taken to hospital, according to reports.

A Ryanair flight from Dublin to Croatia was forced to make an emergency landing last night with some passengers taken to hospital, according to reports.

Depressurisation led to the emergency landing at Frankfurt Hahn airport shortly after 9pm.

Passengers reported a loss of pressure in the cabin, oxygen masks descended and some experienced earaches as well as headaches and nausea.

German news site Spiegel Online reported some 33 passengers were taken to hospital following the incident, however Ryanair said only a 'small number' of passengers required medical attention.

A passenger said on Twitter “Been on a lot of flights in my time but never experienced emergency landing with oxygen masks and the works on flight to our holiday destination in Croatia.

A connecting flight from Frankfurt to Croatia was expected to fly from Hahn Airport this morning.

Ryanair released a statement saying:

“This flight from Dublin to Zadar (13 July) diverted to Frankfurt Hahn due to an inflight depressurisation. In line with standard procedure, the crew deployed oxygen masks and initiated a controlled descent. The aircraft landed normally and customers disembarked, where a small number received medical attention as a precaution.

“Customers were provided with refreshment vouchers and hotel accommodation was authorised, however there was a shortage of available accommodation. Customers will board a replacement aircraft which will depart to Zadar this morning and Ryanair sincerely apologised for any inconvenience.”

Online Editors