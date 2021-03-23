Passengers from more countries are set to face mandatory hotel quarantine, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said.

Speaking at a briefing on the new quarantining system, Mr Donnelly said he expects the current list of 33 red list countries to be expanded.

“I fully expect the number of countries will be expanded,” the minister said.

“We are seeing variants around the world so the public health team are keeping an eye on that and certainly I expect we will be adding to it. What we want to do right now is get the system up and running,” he added.

All arrivals from so called ‘category two’ countries will be required to pay in advance for a two week stay in a quarantine hotel from Friday at 4am.

Adult passengers will be charged €1,875 for 12 days while children aged over 12 will cost €625.

A child aged between 4-12 will cost €360 and Infants under 3 years of age are free.

The minister said the Government will cover the cost of passengers who are forced to stay longer than 14 days in hotels.

Passengers from countries deemed high risk for Covid-19 will be transferred from planes by Boarder Management gardaí who will accompany them to get their bags from Customs.

Customs officials will then escort them to transportation providing by the hotel where they are staying. An unarmed member of the Defence Forces will also accompany passengers as they are being transferred to hotels.

There will also be a team of Defence Forces personnel based at each quarantine hotel.

Ministers Donnelly said he will be the “political lead” for the running of quarantine hotels but said Defence Forces will be responsible for oversight and the daily operational issues.

“The oversight is with the Defence Forces so the end to end oversight to make sure it all works is with them. If there are operational issues it will be with them,” Mr Donnelly said.

The minister also said checking the overall safety and cleanliness of hotels will rest with the Defence Forces.

At the same briefing Brigadier General Brendan McGuinness said the Defence Forces were “mandated” to engage with passengers and hotels to ensure legislation underpinning quarantining is adhered to by those involved.

“On a day to day basis we are certainly happy to engage and make sure that all of the stakeholders that feed into this scheme carry out their tasks,” he said.

Separately, Department of Justice deputy secretary general Oonagh Buckley said there have been around 1,000 garda checks of passengers who were required to quarantine at home after international travel.

Ms Buckley said gardaí call to the homes of people who do not engage with follow up calls on passenger locator forms while there are also a small number of spot checks.

The Tifco Hotel Group had picked four venues for the first phase of mandatory quarantining but there will also be surge capacity in their other hotels.

The Crown Plaza and Holiday Inn Express near Dublin Airport along with Clontarf Castle Hotel and the Hard Rock Hotel in Dublin City Centre are earmarked for the quarantine system.

