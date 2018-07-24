Passengers face 'chaos' of catching bus to next Luas stop

Metrolink disruption could mean Luas passengers having to leave the tram for a number of stops, get onto a bus and then back onto the Luas under options being considered by planners.

Initial estimates said there could be around six months of disruption while the construction was completed in merging the Metrolink line with the Luas Green line.

However, there were fears this could take much longer.

The disruption in question would be caused between the Charlemont stop in the city centre and Sandyford, near the end of the Green line on the south of the city.

Transport sources said that a number of options were on the table between planning stakeholders.

It is understood the National Transport Authority (NTA) is hoping to cause as little disruption as possible.

It has indicated a six-month deadline for the construction to take place in order to put pressure on construction companies to get the job done quickly.

One of the two main options being discussed is to remove services completely between the two stops - which is a large section of the Green line.

Planners may decide to use buses entirely between the two stops or "staggered tie-ins" that will leave different stops out of action over different periods.

This option would see construction take place in different sections of the Luas line, and this could mean a smaller number of stops under construction at the one time.

However, in practice, this would see passengers on the busy service get off the Luas at a particular stop, and bypass the stop or stops under works.

The bus will then revert back to the Luas line at a stop that is not under construction and passengers will continue their route home on the Luas.

A spokesperson for Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said they were still in the early planning stages and that the public consultation process was ongoing.

Opposed

The spokesperson added that nothing had been finalised in relation to the process of integrating both lines. Along with completing construction works on the new line, the NTA and TII must be given the green light to put the line into operation by the public.

The Commission for Railway Regulation said: "Our approval process takes place in parallel with design and construction.

"We have no application for approval at this time."

Last week, the Rethink Metrolink south city group said that it opposed the proposed metro for a number of reasons.

Speaking to an Oireachtas committee, its spokesman, Peter Nash, said the consultation process was inadequate.

He said the route of the Metrolink would divide communities in south Dublin.

Another spokesperson, Denis Kinsella, said the construction impact on the Luas Green line will cause chaos for commuters in the area.

