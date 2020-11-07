Passengers arriving from Denmark will have to restrict movements over fears of new Covid strain

All travellers arriving in Ireland from Denmark will be required to restrict their movements for two weeks over fear of a new strain of the coronavirus emerging in Danish mink farms.

There will be no exemptions for people travelling from Denmark and even essential workers will be required to restrict movements after it emerged the new strain of virus has been spread from mink to humans in the Scandinavian country.

Three Irish mink farms are also to be inspected to establish if the new strain has emerged in Ireland. The HSE will also conduct serial testing of mink farm workers and their household contacts. There are three active mink farms in Ireland and there are no records of the animal being imported into the country this year.

Officials from the Department of Health, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) , the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL) and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine met to discuss the news strain of the virus in Danish mink farms.

Read More

There is also on going cooperation between the Department of Health and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and the HSE on the emergence of the virus in animals.

The move follows the decision by the Danish government to cull all minks after a new strain of Covid was detected in mink.

More than 200 people living in Denmark contracted the new strain of the virus. It is believed to have spread from the animal to people working on mink farms.

The Danish cull will see around one million mink killed. Five other countries have also reported coronavirus infection in mink, they include the US, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Italy. The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the implications of mutated strain of the coronavirus are not yet understood.

The UK has banned all visitors from Denmark over fears the new strain of the virus may spread to humans there.

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture said: “The Department has been following closely developments worldwide in relation to Covid-19 in animals, including mink.”

“Since June, the Danes had implemented a phased response to controlling the spread of the disease with a limited cull of infected farms. The recent developments in Denmark in relation to potential impact on future vaccine efficacy is of concern,” it added.

A spokesperson said the Department has written to mink farms in Ireland “on a number of occasions this year” and continue to provide them with information on the spread of the virus animals.

Online Editors