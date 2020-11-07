Passengers arriving from Denmark will have to restrict movements for two weeks over fears of new Covid strain

All travellers arriving in Ireland from Denmark will be required to restrict their movements for two weeks over fear of a new strain of the coronavirus emerging in Danish mink farms.

There will be no exemptions for people travelling from Denmark will be required to restrict movements after it emerged the new strain of virus has been spread from mink to humans.

Three Irish mink farms are also to be inspected to establish if the new strain has emerged in Ireland.

The move follows the decision by the Danish government to cull all minks after a new strain of Covid was detected in mink.

Read More

More than 200 people living in Denmark contracted the new strain of the virus. It is believed to have spread from the animal to people working on mink farms.

The Danish cull will see around one million mink killed.

The UK has banned all visitors from Denmark over fears the new strain of the virus may spread to humans there.

There are ongoing discussions among the Government here about how to address concerns about the new strain.

The Department of Agriculture and Department of Foreign are both expected to issue statements today.

More to follow.

Read More

Online Editors