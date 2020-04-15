Passenger numbers down by 90pc as gardaí monitor all public transport to ensure essential travel

Passenger numbers are down by 90pc across public transport as An Garda Siochana have confirmed that they are monitoring all forms of transport to ensure only essential travel is taking place.

Buses, trains and trams are operating at 80pc capacity as part of lockdown measures and now gardaí are enforcing essential travel across all modes of transport.

According to the National Transport Authority, passenger numbers on subsidised public transport, including Dublin Bus, Bus Eireann, Go-Ahead Ireland, Iarnród Éireann and Luas are down by an average of approximately 90pc.

Gardaí have also began monitoring all forms of transport to ensure only essential travel is taking place as per department of health guidelines.

“An Garda Síochána are monitoring all forms of public transport currently and remind the public to only travel where essential, including the use of public transport,” said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí have been monitoring DART and Commuter services as part of “regular patrols and specific transport-focused patrols” in Dublin and nationally to ensure social distancing is in place and passengers are travelling where is essential.

While some seats have been blocked off from use as part of physical distancing measures, Irish Rail has advised customers to consider if their journeys are “absolutely essential”.

“We continue to advise intending customers to ask themselves if their journey is absolutely essential prior to travelling – this ensures that those who must travel, including healthcare workers, carers and other providers of essential services, can do so at appropriate physical distance from each other,” said a spokesman.

“As with all modes of transport at present, customers should be in a position to verify to Gardaí that their journey is essential.”

Bus Eireann have also put in place Saturday Plus schedules on all services in order to operate reduced capacity.

A spokesperson said that it “continues to work with An Garda Siochána to ensure that all travel is essential travel”.

Seats on Dublin Bus services have also been blocked off from use in order to implement physical distancing.

“Dublin Bus is engaging with, and will continue to be guided by, the relevant health and other government agencies to inform decisions while the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) issue continues,” said a spokesperson.

