Passenger had Covid symptoms, but no one aboard plane quarantined

An angry councillor is demanding to know why passengers and crew were not put into quarantine after a flight landed at Dublin Airport with a suspected case of Covid-19 on board.

A Ryanair passenger on the three-hour 45-minute flight from Kiev, Ukraine, reported coronavirus symptoms to crew members during Sunday's journey.

It is not yet known if the passenger was Irish or if any subsequent tests proved positive.

Details of all passengers were given to the health authorities and the plane was given a deep clean.

Worried

Meath Independent county councillor Alan Lawes, who was contacted by a worried staff member at Dublin Airport, said he believes all staff and passengers should have been quarantined until test results were known.

"On Sunday night, I was contacted by a worker from Dublin Airport notifying me of a passenger reporting Covid-19 symptoms on flight FR9230 from Kiev," he said.

"I was shocked that crew members weren't apparently put into quarantine pending the outcome of tests on the passenger.

"Health authorities at the airport need to be asked as a matter of urgency why all passengers and crew on the plane didn't have to be placed in quarantine.

"I'm sure the thousands of people worried about their businesses and their jobs in Kildare, Offaly and Laois will be sickened and angered at the health authorities to hear that the other passengers and crew on this flight that may have come into close contact with this passenger were allegedly allowed to work on or walk freely out of the airport."

It is believed an ambulance was waiting at the airport when the flight from landed just after 4.15pm, more than 30 minutes after the scheduled arrival time.

Ryanair said in a statement: "On flight FR9230, a passenger reported Covid-19 symptoms to the crew.

"In line with Ryanair's health procedures, the passenger was kept at a maximum possible distance from other passengers and crew.

"Health authorities were notified upon arrival and were provided with the full list of passengers on board this flight.

Chemicals

"Cabin crew followed and complied with public health authorities' guidance. All seats surrounding the passenger were cleaned professionally and with chemicals that are effective for over 24 hours."

A spokesperson for Dublin Airport Authority said the airport's emergency fire services were alerted to a passenger with a medical concern, which was at first believed to be "a suspected cardiac issue".

"Dublin Airport's emergency fire services received a call that there was a passenger with a medical issue on board an aircraft on Sunday evening believed to be a suspected cardiac issue initially," the spokesperson said.

"Dublin Airport's emergency fire services were not involved in this incident.

"The sick passenger was brought by ambulance to hospital by the National Ambulance Service."

Herald