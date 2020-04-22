Paschal Donohoe: ‘Unemployment to peak at 22pc, but virus vaccine will dictate how hard economy is hit’

Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe in Government Buildings, Dublin, as the media is briefed on the latest measures Government Departments have introduced in response to Covid-19. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire

Peak unemployment figures are expected to hit 22pc but economic recession will be dictated by how long it takes to find a vaccine, according to the finance minister.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Paschal Donohoe said that several economic scenarios have been outlined, with each dependent on the spread of the virus, COVID-19 testing and the search for a vaccine.

While unemployment figures are estimated to peak at 22pc, they would reduce to 14pc.

“That figure of 22pc will go down to average of about 14pc for the year, so a significant decrease versus where we are now, but still too high,” said Mr Donohoe.

“I believe as we go into next year, we will continue to have over 2m people at work in our economy and I believe we can get that unemployment down again.”

He added that Ireland’s ability to contain the virus will have an impact on economic recovery.

“I’ve outlined different scenarios depending where we are with testing, depending where we are with the spread of the virus and disease throughout our country,” he said.

If virus containment does not go to plan, this could increase debt.

“Our deficit, the amount of money we need to borrow, could go up again by the end of the year, it could go up because it takes longer for our unemployment rate to go down and because we need to make further economic decisions,” he said.

“The second thing that it would mean that the reduction in unemployment could take longer to happen if things turn out differently with our public health.

“If virus takes longer to contain, it could take longer to get there,” he added.

Extending short term wage payments beyond 12 weeks will also depend on the virus spread.

“Nature of that decision will depend on where we are with the economy and where we are with COVID-19.”

“Many of the measures that we have in place at the moment from an economic point of view, we cannot sustain them indefinitely but we will be able to sustain them long enough,” added the finance minister.

He said that public health is the first step in guiding economic recovery.

“Recognising public health is the first step in economic recovery,” Mr Donohoe said.

