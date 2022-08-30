Paschal Donohoe told to raise duty on diesel, axe the farming fuel subsidy and hike the local property tax

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has been given a list of recommendations by the Commission on Taxation and Welfare. Photo: Colin Keegan

Increasing the excise duty on diesel for consumer and commercial vehicles drivers, scrapping the green diesel concession for farmers and a large hike in property tax, are among controversial recommendations an expert group has made to the Government.

The Commission on Taxation and Welfare has also recommended a rise in PRSI payments by the self-employed.

And it has told Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe there should be a levy on holiday homes, a congestion charge and higher excise duty on home-heating oil.

The recommendations to the Government after a year-long review of tax policy are set to be hugely controversial at a time of soaring fuel prices.

The commission, made up of a broad range of people, wants to see an end to all subsidies on fuel.

And the tax on fuels should correlate to the level of emissions they produce.

But it sees any changes it recommends being implemented over a number of years, with most changes not taking effect until the 2030s.

One of the most unpopular measures recommended is that farmers stop availing of green diesel, over a period of time.

Farmers have a preferential lower rate of excise on their diesel, but the energy crisis has meant that the duty on green diesel was reduced further to help farmers.

The commission has formed a view that fuels should be taxed on the basis of the carbon they admit.

Home-heating oil is recommended for higher excise duty.

It has doubled in price in the last year and there has been no cut in the excise duty despite cuts on excise duty on diesel and petrol.

At the moment there is lower excise charged on diesel than petrol, but the Commission recommends that the same level of duty should apply to it as is applied to petrol. This will not go down well in rural Ireland.

Urban dwellers would be hit with a congestion charge for driving in built-up areas, if the proposals are adapted.

Property tax should rise to help pay for future pensions and the health needs of an ageing population, the Commission recommends.

And property tax on holiday homes should be increased to boost the State’s finances, the experts say.

The group wants a local property tax (LPT) “surcharge” to be levied on second homes.

There were 66,135 unoccupied holiday homes on Census night in April so any move to adopt that proposal would have implications for large numbers of homeowners.

And there needs to be a site value tax to stop landowners hoarding sites that could be developed for housing, the body recommends.

One source said: “There will be no sharp shocks. It is about the direction of travel we go rather than immediate changes.”

The idea is that as taxes on carbon products reduce, as we move to net zero emissions, the slack will be taken up by higher property taxes, higher PRSI and a site value tax.

There are about 100 recommendations in the report which has gone to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

It will not form part of Budget 2023 next month.

Instead, the 300-page report will guide talks on how tax will be increased to meet the future costs of an ageing society.

The Cabinet is due to discuss the recommendations in the coming weeks.

The commission is chaired by Professor Niamh Moloney, who is a professor of law at the London School of Economics.