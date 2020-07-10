Paschal Donohoe to push for more funding for Ireland from EU Covid-19 recovery fund

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he will be pushing for Ireland to receive better funding from the Covid-19 European recovery fund.

Mr Donohoe said he does not feel the funding available to Ireland from the €750bn in post-coronavirus aid reflects the challenge the country faces in recovering from the pandemic.

"The Taoiseach and the Tanaiste and I have made clear that the allocation that is available to us is something that we believe needs to be appropriate for the scale of challenge that we have here in Ireland," he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"I believe the way in which the funding has been allocated to a country like Ireland, does not reflect the challenge that we have here. You've hundreds of thousands who are now experiencing job losses and shocks about their income, concerns about their jobs that even at the start of the year would have looked impossible.

"The way in which funding has been allocated particularly to a small country like Ireland, we do believe change needs to be made."

He added that work will begin on the issue at the end of next week.

Mr Donohoe was elected as head of the Eurogroup finance ministers on Thursday following the resignation of Portuguese Finance Minister Mário Centeno.

When asked if his new role will impact Ireland's position on the imposition of an EU-wide digital tax, Mr Donohoe said: "The Irish view on issues like this was well understood by ultimately everybody who voted for me.

"There are many colleagues who do understand my point of view, and all colleagues that endorsed my candidacy last night, while some have supported other the candidates at the start of the process, do understand the Irish view on this issue."

He added that way digital companies are taxed needs to be changed.

He said: "We do need to change how we tax digital companies, they will need to pay more tax both now in the future, and Ireland will play its role and do with us.

"My concern all along is that we need to find a way of doing it that doesn't cause further difficulties to global and world trade that would have a huge impact on the Irish economy.

"So I believe we can get agreement on this matter. I've simply be making the case, let's find a way of doing us, that has all the big countries in the world, playing their role in us and reducing the risk for Ireland and Europe."

