Paschal Donohoe says TV license fee is ‘vital’ to support work at RTÉ

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has said no government will be able to replace the funding that is generated as a result of the TV license fee.

Mr Donohoe said public service broadcasting is an “enormously important” concept and the TV license is “vital” to support that work.

It comes as many people across the country have called for the €160 annual charge to be scrapped following the controversy at RTÉ in relation to financial governance, the use of barter accounts and payments made to its top presenter Ryan Tubridy.

The scandal that has engulfed the national broadcaster over the past month has raised fears people will refuse to pay the TV license fee.

Last year, the TV license evasion rate was estimated to be around 15pc and RTÉ estimates this is worth about €60m a year in lost revenue.

“I'm seeing a lot of debate at the moment in relation to the television license. The television license brings in around half of RTÉ's total income every year,” Mr Donohoe told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

"It is beginning to diminish for reasons we all understand but there's nothing any government will ever be able to do that will take the place of €200m of funding each year which we pay through our television license to support the enormously important concept of public service broadcasting and this organisation, RTÉ.

"I'll engage with Minister Martin on how we support RTÉ later on in the year, but the television license is a vital way, now and in the future, of how we support work here.”

The Government has signalled the TV license is likely to be reformed into a “broadcasting charge” that will be collected from every household by the Revenue Commissioners.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he wants reforms of the license fee introduced by the current Government.

However, a senior government source said it is unlikely a broadcasting charge will be introduced before the next general election.

The funding generated from the new charge will not be solely allocated to RTÉ but rather will be distributed among different media outlets who provide public service broadcasting.

The source said legislation is expected to be drafted next year but it would be after the country votes before the charge is put in place.

When asked about a possible RTÉ bailout on Budget day this year, Mr Donohoe said: "We already have a recommendation from the commission on the future of media here in Ireland regarding how we support RTÉ.

"I know Minister Martin will be bringing that forward to me and has already talked about the importance of it. I will work with her in relation to that.”