Paschal Donohoe says he was ‘not involved’ in Fine Gael’s €1,000 Budget tax-cut plan

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he was not involved in the drafting of an opinion piece calling for a €1,000 tax cut in Budget 2024.

Junior finance minister Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill and two other Fine Gael junior ministers called for the measure to be introduced in the Budget in an opinion piece in the Irish Independent.

This sparked a bitter pre-budget row between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that the Fine Gael junior ministers had undermined the budgetary process, while Fianna Fáil Finance Minister Michael McGrath insisted he would not be “bullied” by their Coalition partners over budgetary proposals.

Ms Carroll-MacNeill told the Fine Gael parliamentary party that 1.9 million taxpayers would benefit from a tax relief of more than €1,000 for full-time workers on an average wage of €52,000.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has since defended the junior ministers involved as he doubled down on the tax-cut proposal saying his party was committed to looking after "middle Ireland”.

The Taoiseach confirmed he had prior knowledge of the article and its contents and said there was “no cunning strategy” behind the op-ed.

Speaking about the issue today, Mr Donohoe said maintaining the stability and cohesion of the Government was “the most important thing”.

“I wasn’t involved in the drafting of that document, but what I would say is that it has been a constant focus of Fine Gael over the last number of years to try and put money back in people’s pockets,” he told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne.

“If you look at the principle of what they’re arguing about, I do think it’s appropriate to look at how we can help with the rising cost of living.

“We are not going to do anything that would put our public finances at risk.

“I think the op-ed is the kind of thing that does happen when political parties are making points about their own political identity.”

Mr Donohoe said Minister McGrath responded to the op-ed at the time and “made his views known”.

“I take very seriously the relationship that I have with the other two political parties and the relationship that I have with Minister for Finance Michael McGrath couldn’t be stronger and couldn’t be more important to me.

“Every day I hear different views regarding how money should be spent and how we should be spending more in different areas.

“What myself and Minister McGrath will do is continue to work very, very closely together to look at how we can prepare a good Budget.”

Mr Donohoe said it is too early to discuss specific measures for Budget 2024 but hopes to help with the cost-of-living pressures people are currently facing.

“I expect that there will be some measures that we’ve had in the past that may be needed again,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Donohoe said he closed his constituency office during the Covid-19 pandemic and has no plans to reopen it.

“The reason why I did that is actually the landlord who I was renting the office off had other plans for the office,” he said.

“I also found that during the pandemic the demand for people to call in to meet me in my office really lessened.

“What I’ve done is, as opposed to having to identify a new office with a new landlord, what I’ve just done is just do my normal Friday's in my constituency out and about.

“I go to meet them; I can use community halls and facilities to go and meet constituents, which is what I’ve done.”