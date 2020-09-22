Paschal Donohoe restricting movements after French finance minister tests positive for Covid-19

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is restricting his movements after he learned one of his Eurogroup colleagues tested positive for Covid-19.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire tested positive for the virus last Friday - seven days after he attended a Eurogroup meeting in Berlin with Mr Donohoe.

The meeting on September 11 was Mr Donohoe’s first as president of the Eurogroup.

Mr Donohoe had been restricting his movements since returning from Germany as the country was not Ireland’s ‘Green List’ at the time of his visit.

However, since learning of Mr Le Maire’s positive test, he has been asked to continue restricting his movements until this Friday.

Mr Donohoe was tested for Covid-19 before he travelled to Berlin and again on his return.

He was also tested last Saturday following news of his French counterpart’s positive test. All tests have come back negative.

He has attended all meetings for the last two weeks, including today’s Cabinet, through video conferencing calls.

In a statement Mr Le Maire said he had tested positive for coronavirus despite displaying no symptoms. He said he will remain in isolation and continue his work for seven days.

Last week, there were concerns Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had been infected by the coronavirus after he became unwell.

As a precaution, the Dáil was temporarily closed and all Cabinet ministers were asked to restrict their movements.

Mr Donnelly subsequently tested negative for the virus and ministers were permitted to resume their work.

Online Editors