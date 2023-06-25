Paschal Donohoe refuses to say who paid his legal bills in ethics case at Sipo

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has refused to say whether he or Fine Gael paid for the party’s long-serving legal adviser Kevin O’Higgins to represent him in the ethics case over undeclared donations from businessman Michael Stone.

O’Higgins, a former Law Society president, features in correspondence with the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) which decided last month not to take any action against Donohoe over his failure to declare donations in two successive general election campaigns.

Donohoe’s spokesperson declined to comment on whether or not O’Higgins was paid for his services, and whether these costs were met by Fine Gael or by Donohoe personally.

Records released by Sipo also show Donohoe’s election agent, Fergus O’Rourke, asked for a copy of the complaint, but that Sipo declined his request.

Donohoe failed to declare in two successive election returns that Michael Stone of engineering firm Designer Group paid thousands of euro towards the cost of campaign posters in his constituency during the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

The Fine Gael politician was forced to apologise over the controversy in January and gave two Dáil statements. He also amended his election returns, which ultimately led Sipo to decide not to pursue the matter further.

Stone subsequently resigned from the board of the Land Development Agency and as chair of the North East Inner City (NEIC) taskforce.

Records show Sipo wrote to Donohoe last January 13, to inform him about the complaint regarding a “possible” breach of the Electoral Act in that he had failed to declare a donation “in the form of services provided” before and after the 2016 election.

Eleven days later, Fine Gael’s director of elections in Dublin Central John Gannon wrote to Sipo to outline details of another undisclosed donation in the 2020 campaign.

He said the organisation had discovered an “unauthorised corporate donation of €434.20 was unknowingly accepted by Fine Gael Dublin Central in early 2020 in the form of the use of vehicles from a registered corporate donor, the commercial value of which exceeds the maximum allowable donation limit”.

Gannon said the amount above the €200 corporate donation limit — €234.50 — was being paid back to the Designer Group.

“This breach was not done intentionally; we very much regret that this happened and the delay in becoming aware of it,” he said, adding that an amended election expense form would also be submitted.”

Having considered the responses of Donohoe, O’Rourke and subsequent amended election returns, Sipo determined it was not in the public interest to carry out an inquiry or refer the matter to the DPP, and that it was “not of sufficient gravity”.

​On this basis, it decided to close the matter.